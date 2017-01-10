Yeo lab:meetings
From OpenWetWare
(Difference between revisions)
|
Current revision (12:39, 10 January 2017) (view source)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
|+ '''2017 Spring Group meeting schedule'''
|+ '''2017 Spring Group meeting schedule'''
<br>
<br>
|-
|width='
|+
|width=''|'''Date'''
|width='150'|'''Time'''
|width='150'|'''Time'''
|-
|width='
|+
|width=''|'''Location'''
|-
|-
|Unless specified below, every Wednesday ||3-5PM||G48
|Unless specified below, every Wednesday ||3-5PM||G48
Current revision
|
Presenter group A: Hyesun, Joon, Hassan
If you are not sure about what to present, please consider the following: