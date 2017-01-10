Yeo lab:meetings

Current revision

2017 Spring Group meeting schedule
Date Time Location
Unless specified below, every Wednesday 3-5PMG48
1/10/17 Tuesday 3-5PMG48
1/24/17 Tuesday 3-5PMG48
2/1/17 Wednesday 3-5PM550
2/8/17 Wednesday 3-5PM550
2/22/17 Wednesday 3-5PM550
3/8/17 Wednesday 3-5PM550
4/12/17 Wednesday 3-5PM550

Presenter group A: Hyesun, Joon, Hassan
Presenter group B: Fanfei, Marwa, Yihua
Presenter group C: Andrew, Jinho, Jun
Presenter group D: Jennifer, Elaine, Ben, Maie

2017 Spring Journal club schedule
Please use Guidelines for critical literature review for evaluation of an article.
Date Time Presenter Location
1/13/17 (Fri) 12-2Joon G48
1/27/17 (Fri) 12-2Hyesun G48
2/10/17 (Fri) 12-2Simseok G48
2/17/17 (Fri) 12-2Ben G48
2/24/17 (Fri) 12-2Yihua 550
3/3/17 (Fri) 12-2Maie 550
3/10/17 (Fri) 12-2Jinho G48
3/24/17 (Fri) 12-2Fanfei G48
4/7/17 (Fri) 12-2Jennifer G48
4/14/17 (Fri) 12-2Jun G48
4/21/17 (Fri) 12-2Hassan G48
5/5/17 (Fri) 12-2Marwa G48

If you are not sure about what to present, please consider the following:


