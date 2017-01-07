Yeo lab:meetings

Back to Home

Back to the back door 2017 Spring Group meeting schedule

Date Time Location Every Wednesday 3-5PM G48 1/10/17 Tuesday 3-5PM G48 1/24/17 Tuesday 3-5PM G48 2/1/17 Wednesday 3-5PM 550 2/8/17 Wednesday 3-5PM 550 2/22/17 Wednesday 3-5PM 550 3/8/17 Wednesday 3-5PM 550 4/12/17 Wednesday 3-5PM 550 Presenter group A: Hyesun, Joon, Hassan

Presenter group B: Fanfei, Marwa, Yihua

Presenter group C: Andrew, Jinho, Jun

Presenter group D: Jennifer, Elaine, Ben, Maie 2017 Spring Journal club schedule

Please use Guidelines for critical literature review for evaluation of an article. Date Time Presenter Location 1/13/17 (Fri) 12-2 Joon G48 1/27/17 (Fri) 12-2 Hyesun G48 2/10/17 (Fri) 12-2 Simseok G48 2/17/17 (Fri) 12-2 Ben G48 2/24/17 (Fri) 12-2 Yihua 550 3/3/17 (Fri) 12-2 Maie 550 3/10/17 (Fri) 12-2 Jinho G48 3/24/17 (Fri) 12-2 Fanfei G48 4/7/17 (Fri) 12-2 Jennifer G48 4/14/17 (Fri) 12-2 Jun G48 4/21/17 (Fri) 12-2 Hassan G48 5/5/17 (Fri) 12-2 Marwa G48 If you are not sure about what to present, please consider the following: Recommended JC articles archive