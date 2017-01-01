Yeo lab:Lab Members

|
Principal investigator
Yoon Yeo, Ph.D.
Visiting scholars
- Jianping (Jennifer) Wang (China Pharmaceutical University, China)
- Liang (Elaine) Pang (Fudan University, China)
- Hassan Tamam (Assiut University, Egypt)
- Marwa Elnaggar (Assiut University, Egypt)
- Fanfei Meng (China Pharmaceutical University, China)
- Michael D. Tsifansky, M.D. (Associate Professor, Divisions of Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatric Pulmonology, Congenital Heart Center, College of Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville)
Post-doctoral associates
- Jinho Park, Ph.D.
- Bieong-Kil (Ben) Kim, Ph.D.
Graduate students
- Hyesun Hyun (IPPH 12)
- Yihua Pei (IPPH 13)
- Jun Xu (PULSe 13)
- Joonyoung Park (IPPH 14)
- Maie Taha (IPPH 15)
- Andrew Yuk (IPPH 15)
Undergraduate/Pharm.D. students
- Kiela Willis (ChemE, 14S-15Su, 16Su) working with Hyesun Hyun
- Jake Qiu (ABE, 16Su) working with Yihua Pei
Alumni
- Graduate students
- Zohreh Amoozgar, Ph.D.: October 2007 - December 2011. (Thesis: Bioadhesive polymeric drug delivery systems for tumor targeting and tissue repair) Post-doc @ Mass General Hospital.
- Emily Gullotti, Ph.D.: January 2008 - May 2012. (Thesis: Peritumorally activatable nanoparticles for delivery of paclitaxel to multidrug resistant ovarian cancer cells) Sr. Research Scientist @ Merck.
- Basma Ibrahim, Ph.D.: August 2008 - May 2012. (Thesis: Development of inhalable macromolecule delivery for local treatment of pulmonary diseases) Sr. Research Scientist @ Fresenius Kabi-USA.
- Hillary Holback: August 2009 - May 2013. (Thesis: The cytotoxic effect of nanoparticles delivered to the periphery of 3-dimensional tumor models) FDA.
- Karen Liu: January 2010 - May 2014. (Thesis: pH-Activatable Nanoparticles for Tumor-Specific Drug Delivery) Sr. Research Scientist @ Fresenius Kabi-USA.
- Sara Ahmed: January 2012 - December 2015. (Thesis: Drug Delivery to Solid Tumors via Polymeric Nanoparticles) Assiut University, Egypt.
- Bo Sun: October 2011 - May 2016. (Thesis: Nanoparticle depot for intraperitoneal chemotherapy of ovarian cancer) Post-doc @ Johns Hopkins.
- Post-docs; Visiting scholars
- Jeong Ho Park, Ph.D. (Professor, Hanbat National University, Korea): Visiting scholar 2007 summer
- Peisheng Xu, Ph.D. (University of Wyoming, 2007): May 2007 - November 2009. Assistant Professor at University of South Carolina
- Min Feng, Ph.D. (Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China): Jan.2010 - June 2010.
- Yang Chun Park, O.M.D., Ph.D. (Associate Professor of Oriental Internal Medicine, Daejeon University, Korea): Aug. 2009 - July 2010.
- Yan Yang, Ph.D.: September 2007 - August 2010. Associate Professor of Life Sciences, Jilin University, China.
- Gaurav Bajaj, Ph.D. (Oregon State University, 2008): August 2009 - June 2011. Sr. Research Investigator at Bristol-Meyrs Squibb.
- Hae-Yun (Harrison) Choi, O.M.D., Ph.D. (Associate Professor, Department of Oriental Medicine, Daegu Haany Univ., Korea): September 2011-July 2012.
- Hannah Lee, Ph.D. (Georgia Tech., GA): January 2012 - February 2013; March 2014 - February 2015.
- Eun Jung Cho, Ph.D. (Seoul National University, Korea): May 2011 - February 2013.
- Kyung-Oh (Kevin) Doh, M.D., Ph.D. (Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, College of Medicine, Yeungnam University, Korea): Feb. 2012-Jan. 2014
- Yuanfan Liu, Ph.D. (Jiangsu Jiankang Vocational College, China): Jan. 2015-Dec. 2015.
- Sheryhan Ahmed (Assiut University, Egypt): Jan.2016 - Nov. 2016
- Ning Han (Shenyang Pharmaceutical University, China): September 2015-December 2016
July 2010 (From left: Hillary, Mark, Joonyoung, Qingnuo, and Sooyoung) *sigh* Indeed..these guys are having more fun than they should have.
=)
- Undergraduate/PharmD students
- Nimisha Bajaj (BME, SURF 07, 07F, 08S)
- Roosan Islam (PharmD, DURI 07F)
- Ashmita Hoskote (BME, SURF 08S)
- Griffin Quick (BME, DURI 08S, 08F)
- Jennifer Bastijanic (BME, DURI 08F)
- Kimberly Ohn (CHE, DURI 08S-08F)
- Parag Sharma (Pre-pharm, 08F-09S)
- Haesoo Kim (BSPS, 09S)
- David Belair (ChemE, 09Summer) worked with Basma Ibrahim - Currently at Univ. of Wisconsin, Chemical Engineering, Grad School
- Tyler Shugg (PharmD, 09S) worked with Peisheng Xu
- Xinyi (Nancy) Jiang (Pre-pharm, 09F) worked with Zohreh Amoozgar
- Haein Yang (Food Sciences, DURI 07F-09F) worked with Yan Yang and Basma Ibrahim - CJ CheilJedang Foods R&D, Korea
- Rattavut ("M") Teerakapibal (Pre-pharm, 10S) worked with Zohreh Amoozgar - Graduate school @ U of Wisconsin
- Taylor Crane (ChemE, 09Summer-10S) worked with Emily Gullotti
- Mark Hamilton (BME, 10Summer) Worked with Emily Gullotti
- Qingnuo Lin (ChemE, Pre-pharm, 10S-present) worked with Zohreh Amoozgar
- Travis Huber (Pharm D, 11S) worked with Gaurav Bajaj
- Ellen Yin (Pharm D, 11S) worked with Emily Gullotti
- Sooyoung Shin, Pharm. D.: August 2007 - May 2011. Independent study. - Assistant Professor @ Ajou University.
- Heewon Moon (12S-12F) worked with Hillary Holback
- Erin Wilson (BSPS, 10S-13S) worked with Basma Ibrahim and Eunjung Cho. - Currently at Graduate school @ Univ. North Carolina.
- Olivia Rivera (PUFW, 13 Summer) worked with Bo Sun
- Brandon Bergman (PharmD, 12F-13 Summer) worked with Kevin Doh
- Ji Ae Lee (BSPS, 13F-14S) worked with Bo Sun
- Naina Zachariah (BSPS, 14S) worked with Sara Ahmed
- Joshua Knebel (Pre-pharm, 13F-14S) worked with Hyesun Hyun
- Youn Jin Ku (13F-15S) worked with Sara Ahmed - Currently working at Abbott
- Nipei Lim (BSPS, 13S-14F) worked independently (former mentors: Bo Sun, Hillary Holback, Sara Ahmed)
- Alice (Chih-Chuan) Chang (PharmD, 14Summer-15S) worked with Bo Sun
- Sungsoo Kim (BSPS, 16S) worked with Jun Xu
- John Weidle (PharmD, 11S-15F) worked independently (former mentors: Zohreh Amoozgar, Karen Liu)
- Soonbum Kwon (PharmD, 14F-15F) worked with Ben Kim
- Sara George (ChemE, 15S-15F) worked with Yihua Pei
- Andrew Wakefield (PharmD, 16Su) worked with Joonyoung Park
