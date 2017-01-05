*"Albumin-coated nanocrystals for carrier-free delivery of paclitaxel" by '''Joonyoung Park, Bo Sun''', and Yoon Yeo is accepted for publication in ''Journal of Controlled Release''. (12/30/16)

