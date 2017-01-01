Yeo lab

==Personnel==  
*'''Ning Han''' returns to China after 1.5 year of visiting scholarship. Yeo lab wishes her a good luck! (12/31/16)
*'''Sheryhan Ahmed''' returns to Egypt after a year of visiting scholarship. Good luck! (11/29/16)
*Yeo lab welcomes '''Jianping (Jennifer) Wang''', visiting scholar from China Pharmaceutical University. (9/20/16)
*Yeo lab welcomes '''Liang (Elaine) Pang''', visiting scholar from Fudan University. (9/19/16)
*Yeo lab welcomes '''Hassan Tamam''' from Assiut University. He joins the lab as a visiting scholar. (7/5/16)  
''[[Yeo_lab:person_archive|Personnel archive]]''
''[[Yeo_lab:person_archive|Personnel archive]]''

News

  • "Albumin-coated nanocrystals for carrier-free delivery of paclitaxel" by Joonyoung Park, Bo Sun, and Yoon Yeo is accepted for publication in Journal of Controlled Release. (12/30/16)
  • "Tannic acid-mediated surface functionalization of polymeric nanoparticles" by Sara Abouelmagd, Fanfei Meng, Bieong-Kil Kim, Hyesun Hyun, and Yoon Yeo, is accepted for publication in ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering. (10/27/16)
  • Yihua Pei receives the 2016-2017 Ronald W. Dollens Graduate Scholarship. Congratulations! (9/12/16)
  • Joonyoung Park wins the 2016 Baxter Young Investigator Award (1st tier award). Congratulations! (8/18/16)
  • "Organic nanoparticle systems for spatiotemporal control of multimodal chemotherapy" by Fanfei Meng, Ning Han, and Yoon Yeo is accepted for publication in Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery. (7/22/16)
  • "Zwitterionic chitosan for the systemic treatment of sepsis", by Eun Jung Cho, Kyung-Oh Doh, Jinho Park, Hyesun Hyun, Erin Wilson, Paul Snyder, Michael Tsifansky, Yoon Yeo, is accepted for publication in Scientific Reports. (6/23/16)
  • "Polymer-iron oxide composite nanoparticles for EPR-independent drug delivery" by Jinho Park, Naveen Kadasala, Sara Abouelmagd, Mark Castanares, David Collins, Alexandar Wei, and Yoon Yeo is accepted for publication in Biomaterials (6/3/16)
  • Jun Xu receives the 2016 Lilly Endowment Gift Graduate Research Award. Congratulations! We thank the Lilly Endowment for the support! (6/2/16)
  • "Intraperitoneal chemotherapy of ovarian cancer by hydrogel depot of paclitaxel nanocrystals" by Bo Sun, Maie Taha, Benjamin Ramsey, Sandra Torregrosa-Allen, Bennett D. Elzey, and Yoon Yeo is accepted for publication in Journal of Controlled Release. (5/25/16)
  • Dr. Bo Sun receives his Ph.D. degree at the 2016 Spring commencement ceremony! (5/13/16)
  • Yihua Pei receives the Chaney Graduate Student Travel Award. Congratulations! (4/27/16)
  • Yihua Pei receives the PRF research grant fellowship. Congratulations! (4/21/16)

Personnel

  • Ning Han returns to China after 1.5 year of visiting scholarship. Yeo lab wishes her a good luck! (12/31/16)
  • Sheryhan Ahmed returns to Egypt after a year of visiting scholarship. Good luck! (11/29/16)
  • Yeo lab welcomes Jianping (Jennifer) Wang, visiting scholar from China Pharmaceutical University. (9/20/16)
  • Yeo lab welcomes Liang (Elaine) Pang, visiting scholar from Fudan University. (9/19/16)
  • Yeo lab welcomes Hassan Tamam from Assiut University. He joins the lab as a visiting scholar. (7/5/16)

