==Personnel==
==Personnel==
*'''Sheryhan Ahmed''' returns to Egypt after a year of visiting scholarship. Good luck! (11/29/16)
*Yeo lab welcomes '''Jianping (Jennifer) Wang''', visiting scholar from China Pharmaceutical University. (9/20/16)
*Yeo lab welcomes '''Liang (Elaine) Pang''', visiting scholar from Fudan University. (9/19/16)
*Yeo lab welcomes '''Hassan Tamam''' from Assiut University. He joins the lab as a visiting scholar. (7/5/16)
''[[Yeo_lab:person_archive|Personnel archive]]''
Laboratory for Therapeutic Particle Engineering
is not 'Eureka!' (I found it!) but 'That's funny ...' - Isaac Asimov (1920 - 1992)
News
Personnel
