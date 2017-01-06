X:Publications

Starting from 2010 August:

Journal Articles

Liu N, Yang YX, Ge L, Liu M, Colecraft HM and Liu XD (2017), Cooperative and acute inhibition by multiple C-terminal motifs of L-type Ca2+ channels, eLife, DOI: 10.7554/eLife.21989.

http://elifesciences.org/content/6/e21989


Liu N, Liu YX, Yang YX and Liu XD (2016), Linker flexibility of IVS3-S4 loops modulates voltage-dependent activation of L-type Ca2+ channels, Channels, DOI: 10.1080/19336950.2016.1207023. PMID: 27362349

http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/19336950.2016.1207023?journalCode=kchl20


Hu MF, Wang YQ, Ge L, Feng L, Li B, Yang S and Liu XD (2016) Transmembrane delivery of key biomolecules into cell by remote control of mechanical force (In Chinese) Beijing Biomedical Engineering, DOI: 10.3969/j.issn.1002-3208.2016.0302

http://openwetware.org/images/7/72/Hu_MF_2016.pdf

Ge L and Liu XD (2016), Electrical resonance with voltage-gated ion Channels: Perspectives from biophysical mechanisms and neural electrophysiology, Acta Pharmacologica Sinica 37: 67−74; doi: 10.1038/aps.2015.140

http://www.chinaphar.com/1671-4083/37/67.htm

Hu M, Liu Y, Wu J and Liu XD (2015), Influx-operated Ca2+ entry via PKD2-L1/PKD1-L3 channels facilitates sensory responses to polymodal transient stimuli, Cell Reports 13(4): 798-811, DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2015.09.041. PMID: 26489466

http://www.cell.com/cell-reports/abstract/S2211-1247(15)01066-9


PKD2L1/PKD1L3 Channel complex with an alkali-activated mechanism and calcium-dependent Inactivation

European Biophysical Journal 2015 Sep; 44(6): 483-92 pmid: 26066678.

Chen P, Wu J, Zhao J, Wang P and Luo J, Yang W and Liu XD

http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs00249-015-1040-y

Tomographic imaging of ratiometric fluorescence resonance energy transfer in scattering media

Applied Optics, Vol. 51 Issue 21, pp.5044-5050 (2012)

Zhang, Yi; Cao, Xu; Xu, Yanyan; Liu, Qing; Zhang, Yue; Luo, Jianwen; Liu, Xiaodong; Bai, Jing

http://www.opticsinfobase.org/ao/abstract.cfm?URI=ao-51-21-5044


Conference Abstracts

RATIONAL DESIGN OF PEPTIDE MODULATORS BI-DIRECTIONALLY TUNING CAV1.3 CHANNELS

Author Block: Min Liu, Nan Liu, Yaxiong Yang, Bo Yang and Xiaodong Liu.

Biomedical Engineering, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China.

Biophysics Society Annual Meeting, February 2014, San Francisco, CA, USA


CALCIUM-DEPENDENT REGULATIONS OF TRPP3 CHANNELS

Author Block: Mingfeng Hu, Jinzhi Wu and Xiaodong Liu.

Tsinghua University, Beijing, China.

Biophysics Society Annual Meeting, February 2014, San Francisco, CA, USA


Bio-inspired Peptide Modulators of Calcium Dependent Inactivation Revealed the Role of CaV1.3 Channels in Neuronal Development

Author Block: Min Liu and Xiaodong Liu.

Tsinghua University, Beijing, China.

37th Congress of IUPS, July 2013, Birmingham, UK


CALCIUM-DEPENDENT REGULATIONS OF TRPP3 CHANNELS

Author Block: Jinzhi Wu, Mingfeng Hu, and Xiaodong Liu.

Tsinghua University, Beijing, China.

Biophysics Society Annual Meeting, February 2013, Philadelphia, PA, USA


MECHANISTIC DETERMINANTS OF MRESONANCE

Author Block: Peng Jiang and Xiaodong Liu.

Tsinghua University, Beijing, China.

Biophysics Society Annual Meeting, February 2013, Philadelphia, PA, USA


Electrophysiological Constraints of M-resonance

Author Block: Peng Jiang and Xiaodong Liu.

Tsinghua University, Beijing, China.

17th International Biophysics Congress (IBC) (IUPAB) , November 2011, Beijing, China


CHARACTERIZATION OF QUANTITATIVE FRET SENSORS FOR FLUORESCENCE MOLECULAR TOMOGRAPHY

Author Block: Qing Liu, Xin Xie, Yi Zhang, Yanyan Xu, Yue Zhang, Xin Liu, Jing Bai, Xiaodong Liu.

Tsinghua University, Beijing, China.

Biophysics Society Annual Meeting, March 2011, Baltimore, MD, USA

