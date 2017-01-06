Welcome to the X-Lab!



LAB DESCRIPTION

Our research has been in the field of ion channels, focusing on subthreshold or non-spiking behaviors and favoring concepts and methods from synthetic electrophysiology. Major interests are on in-depth gating mechanisms in relation with cell signaling (gating-signaling), pursued by applying both biological and engineering principles onto biological entities (channel subunits, modulators and signaling proteins) and physical components (electrical & optical materials, devices and instruments) coupled with excitable membranes for the reconstitution of ion channels’ functionality & pathophysiology. We are particularly attracted by the amazing capabilities of ion channels in sensing exogenous stimuli of diverse modality, such as transmembrane potentials, ionic signals, mechanical forces and electromagnetic radiations. How exactly would ion channels sense, transduce and encode the stimuli (i.e., energy and information) at submolecular, molecular and cellular levels? Based on these core biophysics, we pursue mechanistic understanding, pathophysiological ramifications and bioengineering innovations, of transmembrane signaling via ion channels. Particularly, our research direction at the cellular/neuronal level is information processing: sensory signaling and neural oscillations, and the other major direction is about plasticity: excitation-transcription coupling and Ca V channels / Ca2 + signals. The methodologies span from electrophysiology, biochemistry, molecular biology and optical imaging to biophysical modeling and engineering design & analysis. We are also interested in developing de novo tools/methods when necessary and possible for targeted sciences.





本实验室的研究领域为离子通道及其跨膜信号，基于合成电生理学的理念和方法致力于研究离子通道的阈下行为。我们的主要研究兴趣在于离子通道门控及信号：通过生物原理以及工程原理将生物原件、物理组份与兴奋性细胞膜相结合以重建离子通道的功能及病生理。上述的生物原件包括通道亚基、调制因子及信号蛋白；常用的物理工具为基于光电等形式的材料、设备和仪器。离子通道能够感知跨膜电压、离子信号、机械力及电磁辐射等多种模态外源性激励，这些非凡能力令人称奇，然而离子通道又是怎样在亚分子、分子及细胞水平上传感、转换及编码这些激励的能量和信息呢？基于通道的核心原理，我们谋求基于离子通道跨膜信号的机制细节、病生理体现以及生物工程创新。具体研究方向包括在分子和细胞水平上的信息处理：感觉信号及神经振荡；另一主要方向是可塑性：兴奋-转录偶联及钙通道/钙信号。 实验室常用的方法学涉及从电生理、生化、分子生物学及光学成像到生物物理建模、工程设计及分析等多个方面。当科学问题涉及到并且必要时，我们也有兴趣创立发展新的工具和方法。





















X-LAB博士生刘楠关于L型电压门控钙通道的工作在线发表于《Channels》2016.6 Linker flexibility of IVS3-S4 loops modulates voltage-dependent activation of L-type Ca2+ channels



X-LAB学生杨亚雄、刘玉霞及葛琳同学在清华大学麦戈文研究所retreat中分获最佳提问、优秀墙报等奖项 2016.6



X-LAB博士生在2015年中国生理学会青年会议上获得优秀论文奖（1st Place）2015.10 BME Departmental NEWS



X-LAB关于TRPP通道传感放大机制在线发表于Cell Reports 2015.10 Tsinghua NEWS



X-LAB博士生在2015年中以双边离子通道学术会议上获得Excellent Poster Award



X-LAB本科毕业设计获评2014年清华大学优秀毕业论文



X-LAB博士生在2014第十届全国钙信号会议(CSCS)上获评最佳墙报奖



X-LAB本科毕业设计获得清华学堂班2014最佳科研成果奖



X-LAB博士生获得清华大学短期出国访学基金



X-LAB博士后获评CLS优秀博士后基金



X-LAB博士后获评54期中国博士后基金



X-LAB本科生获评2013年优秀毕业论文



X-LAB硕士生获得2011年国际生物物理年会Best Poster Award



