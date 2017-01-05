Windbichler:Positions
From OpenWetWare
(Difference between revisions)
|
(New page: Image:WindbichlerSynbio5.jpg <BR><BR> <font face="segoe ui" color="#000080" size="6" style="font-weight:bold"><<home</font> <BR><BR> <font face="segoe ui" color="#00008...)
|
Current revision (10:23, 5 January 2017) (view source)
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
<BR>
<BR>
[http://www.nature.com/naturejobs/science/jobs/598107-research-associate Research Associate]
[http://www.nature.com/naturejobs/science/jobs/598107-research-associate Research Associate]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|-
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
</font>
</font>
Current revision
<<home
open positions:
BBSRC funded research on genetic control:
Research Associate
B&MGF funded research on malaria control using gene drive:
3 open positions:
Research Associate (mosquito-parasite interactions)
Research Associate (synthetic biology)
Research Associate (mosquito genetics)