VonHoldt:Location & People

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)
Jump to: navigation, search
Current revision (15:44, 6 January 2017) (view source)
 
Line 8: Line 8:
|-
|-
| 17 Feb 2017
| 17 Feb 2017
-
| Lab meeting -
+
| Lab meeting - Allie and 2nd year prep
| JC read:  
| JC read:  
|-
|-

Current revision

Lab meetings are weekly, Fri 1-2pm in Eno 209. Please sign up for a 20-min presentation either of your own material or of a paper you finding interesting!

Go here for the vonHoldt Lab's weekly Bioinformatics Workshop!


Date Presenter Topic
17 Feb 2017 Lab meeting - Allie and 2nd year prep JC read:
20 Jan 2017 Lab meeting - JC read: starvation and small RNAs
13 Jan 2017 Lab meeting - JC read: epigen of sex reversal in fish
6 Jan 2017 Lab meeting - JC read: methylation and plasticity
############################
9 Dec 2016 Lab meeting - Cat discusses her senior thesis project JC read:
2 Dec 2016 Lab meeting - Allie and rehab mange JC read:
11 Nov 2016 Lab meeting - JC read: epigen, aggression and ants
4 Nov 2016 Lab meeting - BVH and Becky, bird inversions JC read:
28 Oct 2016 Lab meeting - JC read: SV and repro strategies
14 Oct 2016 Lab meeting - JC read: epigen and herbivory
7 Oct 2016 Lab meeting - JC read:
30 Sept 2016 Lab meeting - Liz A survey of microsat data for coyotes in the eastern U.S.
16 Sept 2016 Lab meeting - JC read: SV and behavior
9 Sept 2016 Lab meeting - Quin YNP wolf MHC diversity and mange
2 Sept 2016 Lab meeting - JC read: epigen and sex ratios
26 Aug 2016 Lab meeting - JC read: epigen and stress, fact/fiction
19 Aug 2016 Lab meeting - JC read: epigen and nutrition
12 Aug 2016 Lab meeting - JC read: epigene and starlings
5 Aug 2016 Lab meeting - JC read: pea plants and resource variability
8 July 2016 Lab meeting - Quin; Rohan? VSU students? MHC & vaccines?
1 July 2016 Lab meeting - Kristin; VSU students?
10 June 2016 Lab meeting - Agnesa Epigenetic model
27 May 2016 Lab meeting - Allie
13 May 2016 Lab meeting - Becky
6 May 2016 Lab meeting -
22 April 2016 Lab meeting - Sam YNP and mange
8 April 2016 Lab meeting - Daniela/Jordy Coyotes; GRMD
1 April 2016 Lab meeting - Emily/Carly Behavioral genetics; Caribou genetics
18 March 2016 Lab meeting - Ilana
11 March 2016 Lab meeting - Linda Eastern wolf survey
############################
20 Nov 2015 Lab meeting - Allie Squirrels
4 Dec 2015 Lab meeting - Ilana
13 Nov 2015 Lab meeting - Liz
30 Oct 2015 Lab meeting - Linda Shrikes
25 Sept 2015 Lab meeting - Allie
25 Sept 2015 Lab meeting - Liz
18 Sept 2015 Lab meeting - Kerry Guppy genomics
11 Sept 2015 Lab meeting - Becky Plant RADseq and speciation
21 Aug 2015 Lab meeting - Jordy
31 July 2015 Lab meeting - Carly
24 July 2015 Lab meeting - Ilana
17 July 2015 Lab meeting - Daniela Coyote genetics
8 May 2015 Lab meeting - Liz
24 April 2015 Lab meeting - Emily
10 April 2015 Lab meeting - Karlos
27 March 2015 Lab meeting - Jordy Telomeres and cancer
27 Feb 2015 Lab meeting - BVH Inversion paper (I will send around)
############################
9 October 2014 Journal Club GEMMA (I will send paper around)
2 October 2014 Journal Club EWAsher (I will send paper around)
25 September 2014 Elizabeth
18 September 2014 Ryan
11 September 2014 Karlos Genetics and Disease modeling of YNP wolves
14 August 2014 Kerry Canid admixture and MSG
24 July 2014 Ilana (BVH may be late) Past doctoral work: Behavioral transcriptomics and guppies
17 July 2014 Rachelle Transposons and methylation in dogs and wolves
10 July 2014 Linda Rutledge (Trent University)


Lab Home
High Throughput Sequencing Resources
Laboratory Protocols
Retrieved from "http://openwetware.org/wiki/VonHoldt:Location_%26_People"
Personal tools