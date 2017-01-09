User talk:Kam D. Dahlquist

(Difference between revisions)

Line 1: Line 1:

- What is your favorite sport to watch? [[User:Zachary T. Goldstein|Zachary T. Goldstein]] 19:29, 30 August 2016 (EDT)

- : I enjoy watching figure skating (I got to go to the World Championships in 2009 when they were held in LA). Out of the ''traditional'' sports, I most enjoy basketball. ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 19:42, 30 August 2016 (EDT)''

- ::What is your favorite basketball team professor? *'''[[User:Shivum A Desai|Shivum A Desai]] 18:40, 4 September 2016 (EDT)''':

- ::: When I was in high school, it was the Lakers. I even won free tickets to a game once off of the radio. But I haven't followed professional basketball since then. I had the privilege of serving as an "honorary coach" for the LMU women's basketball team last year where I got to be on the floor with the team and coaches during a game. That was the most exciting basketball experience I've had, and I'm planning on going to some of the games this coming year. Go Lions! ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 01:03, 11 September 2016 (EDT)''

- ----

-

- If you could have any super power, what would it be? [[User:William P Fuchs|William P Fuchs]] 17:00, 5 September 2016 (EDT)

- : Time travel. I love reading/viewing sci fi time travel stories. I would love to travel with Dr. Who. Scientifically, I'd love to go back to see how life actually started on Earth. Don't blink. ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 01:29, 11 September 2016 (EDT)''

-

- ----

-

- What is your favorite destination you have traveled? *'''[[User:Courtney L. Merriam|Courtney L. Merriam]] 14:02, 31 August 2016 (EDT)''':

- : I've traveled a fair amount in Western Europe and I generally like Scandinavia the best. Their capitals ore clean, beautiful cities. I think Oslo was my favorite city, but in Stockholm, they have this great open air museum called [http://www.skansen.se/en/kategori/english Skansen] which my husband and I visited once on June 21, midsummer's eve. It was magical with trolls and fairies roaming the park. And, they have a zoo (which they call an aquarium), where you can be in a room with [http://www.zoochat.com/475/skansen-aquarium-lemur-exhibit-58225/ lemurs]! ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 01:43, 11 September 2016 (EDT)''

-

- ----

-

- If you had to choose any career besides academics, what would you choose? --[[User:Anindita Varshneya|Anindita Varshneya]] 15:47, 31 August 2016 (EDT)

- : My favorite job was when I worked in a book store when I was in high school. Since that's not really a viable option these days, I think I would turn to investigative journalism. Some of the same skills I have in analysis would apply, and I like the idea of keeping government and businesses honest. ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 01:43, 11 September 2016 (EDT)'

-

- ----

-

- What is a current goal you would like to achieve in the next 5 years? [[User:Avery Vernon-Moore|Avery Vernon-Moore]] 18:24, 1 September 2016 (EDT)

- : My goal for this semester is to finish a manuscript describing the data I've been collecting on the global transcriptional response of yeast to cold shock and recovery that I've been working on since I came to LMU in 2005. I'd like to also apply for additional funding from the National Science Foundation to continue my work. ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 01:46, 11 September 2016 (EDT)''

-

- ----

-

- So far, what has been your favorite class to teach here at LMU? [[User:Shivum A Desai|Shivum A Desai]] 17:19, 4 September 2016 (EDT)

- : I love each of the classes I teach, each in its own way. If I really had to name a favorite among them, I think I would say BIOL 478: Molecular Biology of the Genome, because it has a "wet" lab; because even though I teach all of these computational courses, I love being in the lab. ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 01:50, 11 September 2016 (EDT)''

-

- ----

-

- If you could chose any career options for your kid(s) what do you think would fit them best? [[User:Mia Huddleston|Mia Huddleston]] 20:29, 4 September 2016 (EDT)

- : My (one) son is 4 years old. I can't really answer your question because I really want him to be free to choose for himself. Right now, he's really into trucks and trains, and he also loves books, which I also love. I'm excited to see what direction his life will take. ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 01:55, 11 September 2016 (EDT)''

-

- ----

- How are you enjoying the new Life Science Building? [[User:Matthew R Allegretti|Matthew R Allegretti]] 00:13, 5 September 2016 (EDT)

- : I really like my new office, which is, at least, twice as big as my old office. What I miss is that my old office opened up into my lab so that I could sit at my desk and still be connected to what is going on in the lab. I've had to make adjustments to the way I do things, since my new lab is disconnected to my office, which I don't like. ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 01:58, 11 September 2016 (EDT)''

-

- ----

-

- What is your favorite music genre, and who is your favorite artist in that genre? '''[[User:Matthew K. Oki|Matthew K. Oki]] 18:44, 5 September 2016 (EDT)''':

- : My all-time favorite band is [http://www.rush.com/ Rush]. I was at their last concert last year at the LA Forum before they retired; my first concert was for their ''Power Windows'' album when I was in junior high school. Besides classic/progressive rock, I love Celtic music of all varieties. I once caught a live performance of the Celtic rock band [http://www.sevennations.com/ Seven Nations] that was really great. ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 01:09, 11 September 2016 (EDT)''

-

- ----

-

- What was the highlight of your summer? *'''[[User:Jordan T. Detamore|Jordan T. Detamore]] 23:13, 5 September 2016 (EDT)''':

- : I had a busy summer; I submitted two papers to journals, one of which you are reading for the [[BIOL368/F16:Week_2#Shared_Journal_Assignment | Week 2 Class journal assignment]], and the [https://peerj.com/preprints/2068v2/ other] of which has been accepted to the journal ''PeerJ Computer Science''. I went to a [http://gcat-seek.weebly.com/ Next-gen sequencing workshop] and the [https://www.open-bio.org/wiki/BOSC_2016 Bioinformatics Open Source Conference] and [https://www.iscb.org/ismb2016 Intelligent Systems for Molecular Biology] conference. On a personal note, I've loved to see the joy with which my 4-year-old son is learning to swim, both in lessons and on his own at the Westchester pool. ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 02:10, 11 September 2016 (EDT)''

-

- ----

-

- What is the most difficult ethical decision you have faced and how did you resolve it? [[User:Colin Wikholm|Colin Wikholm]] 21:52, 6 September 2016 (EDT)

- : This isn't something that I'm comfortable sharing with you on a public wiki. However, come see me in office hours and I'd be willing to share it with you there. ''— [[User:Kam D. Dahlquist|Kam D. Dahlquist]] 02:14, 11 September 2016 (EDT)''

-

- ----

-

- With the advent of the fully sequenced human genome as well as the relative ease with which we can sequence other genomes, what do you think is the next step in unlocking the secrets of our DNA? *'''[[User:Isai Lopez|Isai Lopez]] 22:58, 6 September 2016 (EDT)''':