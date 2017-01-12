User talk:Ben G. Fitzpatrick

(Difference between revisions)

- ==Spring 2015 Questions==

- Hi Dr. Fitzpatrick, <br>

- What are your favorite movies (top three)? <br>

- --[[User:Kara M Dismuke|Kara M Dismuke]] 17:13, 18 January 2015 (EST)

-

- Hi Dr. Fitzpatrick, <br>

- Is there any aspect of math that you dislike doing? <br>

- [[User:Kristen M. Horstmann|Kristen M. Horstmann]] 18:09, 18 January 2015 (EST)

-

- Hi Professor Fitzpatrick, what do you feel sets you apart from other math professors here, professionally as well as as a whole?

- [[User:Alyssa N Gomes|Alyssa N Gomes]] 22:40, 18 January 2015 (EST)

-

- Hello Dr. Fitzpatrick, <br>

- I would like to know what your favorite book is and why?

- <br> [[User:Natalie Williams|Natalie Williams]] 14:29, 19 January 2015 (EST)

-

- Hello Dr. Fitzpatrick,<br>

- What exciting things do you expect to come out of biomathematics in the coming decade?<br>

- ([[User:William A. C. Gendron|William A. C. Gendron]] 20:53, 19 January 2015 (EST))

-

- Hi Dr. Fitzpatrick, <br>

- What is the course you like teaching the least and why?<br>

- [[User:Tessa A. Morris|Tessa A. Morris]] 22:55, 19 January 2015 (EST)

-

- Hello Dr. Fitzpatrick, <br>

- What importance do you see in the interdisciplinary study of biology and mathematics? Why do you think it is becoming necessary to integrate the two fields and how do you imagine math being integrated into the study of biology in the future? <br>

- [[User:Lauren M. Magee|Lauren M. Magee]] 23:12, 19 January 2015 (EST)

-

- Hi Dr. Fitzpatrick,

- What is your favorite equation to solve? <br>

- [[User:Lucia I. Ramirez|Lucia I. Ramirez]] 01:38, 20 January 2015 (EST)

-

- Hi Dr. Fitzpatrick,

- When did you first become interested in pursing math? Was there a favorite class or other moment?

- *'''[[User:Karina Alvarez|Karina Alvarez]] 03:08, 20 January 2015 (EST)''':

-

- Dr. Fitzpatrick, what subjects of physics have you worked with? <br>