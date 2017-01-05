User:Yanbin Huang

From OpenWetWare

Ph.D., Associate Professor

Department of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University, Beijing 100084,CHINA

Email: yanbin@tsinghua.edu.cn

Education and Work Experience

2007-present

Associate Professor @ Department of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University

2004-2007

Senior Research Scientist @ ALZA Corp., a Johnson & Johnson Company

2001-2004

Research Scientist@ Kimberly-Clark Corp.

1997-2001

Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, Purdue University

1994-1997

M.S. in Polymer Materials, Tsinghua University

1989-1994

B.S. in Polymer Materials and Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University

Professional Activity

Editorial Board member of Journal of Applied Polymer Science [1] (2013-present)

Youth Editorial Board member of Chinese Chemical Letters [2](2014-present)

Teaching Courses

1. Chemical Biology of Polymers (Fall semester)

2. Drug Delivery: Principles and Technologies (Spring semester)

Research Interests: Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Polymers

Peer-Reviewed Publications

40. Zhi Zhong, Xiaotong Yang, Baohua Guo, Jun Xu*, and Yanbin Huang*, Dissolution behavior of the crystalline inclusion complex formed by the drug Diflunisal and Poly(ε-caprolactone), Crystal Growth & Design, 2017, 17(1), 355-362.[3]

39. Xiaotong Yang, Zhi Zhong, and Yanbin Huang*, The effect of PEG molecular weights on the thermal stability and dissolution behaviors of Griseofulvin-PEG crystalline inclusion complexes, International Journal of Pharmaceutics, 2016, 508, 51-60.[4]

38. Yuling Sun and Yanbin Huang*, Disulfide-crosslinked albumin hydrogels, Journal of Materials Chemistry B, 2016, 4, 2768-2775.[5]

37. Zhi Zhong, Canxiong Guo, Xiaotong Yang, Baohua Guo, Jun Xu*, and Yanbin Huang*, Drug molecule Diflunisal forms crystalline inclusion complexes with multiple types of linear polymers, Crystal Growth & Design, 2016, 16, 1181-1186.[6]

36. Matthias M. Knopp, Niels E. Olesen,Yanbin Huang, René Holm*, Thomas Rades, Statistical analysis of a method to predict drug-polymer miscibility, Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, 2016, 105, 362-367.[7]

35. Jingjing Lai and Yanbin Huang*, Fibril aggregates of the poly(glutamic acid)-drug conjugate, RSC Advances, 2015, 5, 48856-48860.[8]

34. Jingjing Lai, Huaiyu Yan, Yan Liu, and Yanbin Huang*, Effects of PEG molecular weight on its interaction with albumin, Chinese Journal of Polymer Science, 2015, 33, 1373-1379.[9]

33. Xuchen Huang and Yanbin Huang*, Solubilization of organic compounds by arginine-derived polymers, Chinese Chemical Letters, 2015, 26, 636-640.[10]

32. Xiaotong Yang, Boyuan Shen, Yanbin Huang*, Mechanistic study of HPMC-prolonged supersaturation of hydrocortisone, Crystal Growth & Design, 2015, 15, 546-551.[11]

31. Jing Chang, Yong Tao, Bin Wang, Bao-hua Guo, Hong Xu, Yan-rong Jiang*, and Yanbin Huang*, An in situ-forming zwitterionic hydrogel as vitreous substitute, Journal of Materials Chemistry B, 2015, 3, 1097-1105.[12]

30. Xiaoshan Yan, Xiaotong Yang, Xinming Tong*, and Yanbin Huang*, A method to accelerate the gelation of disulfide-crosslinked hydrogels, Chinese Journal of Polymer Science, 2015, 33, 118-127.[13]

29. Shufang Zhao, Wentan Wang, Yanbin Huang*, Yuhang Fu and Yi Cheng*, Paclitaxel loaded human serum albumin nanoparticles stabilized with intermolecular disulfide bonds, MedChemComm, 2014, 5, 1658-1663.[14]

28. Jing Chang, Yong Tao, Bin Wang, Xiaotong Yang, Hong Xu, Yan-rong Jiang*, Bao-hua Guo*, and Yanbin Huang*, Evaluation of a redox-initiated in situ hydrogel as vitreous substitute, Polymer, 2014, 55, 4627-4633.[15].

27. Jingjing Lai, Wenxin Fu, Lin Zhu, Ruohai Guo, Dehai Liang*, Zhibo Li*, and Yanbin Huang*, Fibril aggregates formed by a Glatiramer-mimicking random copolymer of amino acids, Langmuir, 2014, 30, 7221-7226. [16]

26. Zhi Zhong, Canxiong Guo, Long Chen, Jun Xu*, and Yanbin Huang*, Co-crystal formation between poly (ethylene glycol) and small molecular drug griseofulvin, Chemical Communications, 2014, 50, 6375-6378. [17]

25. Qiao Song, Zhi Luo, Xinming Tong*, Yi Du, and Yanbin Huang, Glutathione as the end capper for cyclodextrin/PEG polyrotaxanes, Chinese Journal of Polymer Science, 2014, 32, 1003-1009.[18]

24. Yanbin Huang* and Wei-Guo Dai*, Fundamental aspects of the solid dispersion technology for poorly soluble drugs, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, 2014, 4(1), 18-25. [19]

23. Jingjing Lai, Cui Zheng, Dehai Liang*, and Yanbin Huang*, Amyloid-like fibrils formed by ε-poly-L-lysine, Biomacromolecules, 2013, 14, 4515-4519. [20]

22. Wentan Wang, Yanbin Huang*, Shufang Zhao, Ting Shao, and Yi Cheng*, Human serum albumin (HSA) nanoparticles stabilized with intermolecular disulfide bonds, Chemical Communications, 2013, 49, 2234-2236. [21].

21. Yong Tao, Xinming Tong, Yan Zhang, Jingjing Lai, Yanbin Huang, Yan-rong Jiang*, and Bao-hua Guo*, Evaluation of an in-situ chemically crosslinked hydrogel as a long-term vitreous substitute material, Acta Biomaterialia, 2013, 9, 5022-5030.[22]

20. Dazhi Yang and Yanbin Huang*, A synthetic method to incorporate functional groups at specific locations along the polymer chain, Polymer Materials Science & Engineering (China), 2013, 29(2), 35-37.

19. Zhi Zhong, Dexi Lin, and Yanbin Huang*, A thermal analysis method to determine the equilibrium solubility of small molecules in the polymer matrix, Plastics (China), 2012, 41(6), 115-118.

18. Yi He, Yanbin Huang*, Wentan Wang, and Yi Cheng*, Integrating micromixer precipitation and electrospray drying toward continuous production of drug nanoparticles, Chemical Engineering Journal, 2011, 168, 931-937. [23]

17. Xinming Tong, Jingjing Lai, Baohua Guo, and Yanbin Huang*, A new end group structure of PEG for hydrolysis-resistant biomaterials, Journal of Polymer Science: Polymer Chemistry, 2011, 49, 1513-1516.[24]

16. Xinming Tong, Baohua Guo, and Yanbin Huang*, Toward the synthesis of sequence-controlled vinyl copolymers, Chemical Communications, 2011, 47, 1455-1457. [25]

15. Yanbin Huang*, Polymer principles in drug delivery, Polymer Bulletin (China) , 2011, (4), 136-143.

14. Qi Pan and Yanbin Huang*, Electro-spraying methods for drug-polymer solid dispersion preparation, Polymer Materials Science & Engineering (China), 2011, 27(7), 133-135.

13. Dexi Lin and Yanbin Huang*, A thermal analysis method to predict the complete phase diagram of drug-polymer solid dispersions, International Journal of Pharmaceutics, 2010, 399, 109-115.[26]

12. Zhe Liu, Yanbin Huang, Yong Jing, and Yi Cheng*, Mixing intensification by chaotic advection inside droplets for controlled nanoparticle preparation, Microfluidics and Nanofluidics, 2010, 9, 773-786.[27]

11. Yi He, Yanbin Huang*, and Yi Cheng*, Structure evolution of curcumin nanoprecipitation from a micromixer, Crystal Growth & Design, 2010, 10, 1021-1024.[28]

10. Nicholas A. Peppas* and Yanbin Huang, Nanoscale technology of mucoadhesive interactions, Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews, 2004, 56, 1675-1687. [29]

09. Mark Byrne, David Henthorn, Yanbin Huang and Nicholas A. Peppas*, Micropatterned Biomimetic Materials for Bioadhesion and Drug Delivery, in A. K. Dillow and A. M. Lowman, eds., Biomimetic Materials and Design, pp. 443-470, Marcel Dekker, New York (2002).

08. Yanbin Huang, Igal Szleifer* and Nicholas A. Peppas*, A Molecular Theory of Polymer Gels, Macromolecules, 2002, 35: 1373-1380. [30]

07. Nicholas A. Peppas* and Yanbin Huang, Polymers and Gels as Molecular Recognition Agents, Pharmaceutical Research, 2002, 19: 578-587. [31]

06. Nadezhda Efremova, Yanbin Huang, Nicholas A. Peppas*, and Deborah E.Leckband* Direct Measurement of Interactions between Tethered PEG Chains and Adsorbed Mucin Layers, Langmuir, 2002, 18: 836-845. [32]

05. Petr Bures, Yanbin Huang, Ebru Oral and Nicholas A. Peppas*, Surface Modifications and Molecular Imprinting of Polymers in Medical and Pharmaceutical Applications, Journal of Controlled Release, 2001, 72: 25-33. [33]

04. Yanbin Huang, Igal Szleifer* and Nicholas A. Peppas*, Gel-Gel Adhesion by Tethered Polymers, Journal of Chemical Physics, 2001, 114: 3809-3818. [34]

03. Yanbin Huang, William Leobandung, Aaron Foss and Nicholas A. Peppas*, Molecular Aspects of Muco- and Bioadhesion: Tethered Structures and Site-Specific Surfaces, Journal of Controlled Release, 2000, 65: 63-71. [35]

02. Nicholas A. Peppas*, Monica D. Little and Yanbin Huang, Bioadhesive Controlled Release Systems, in D. L. Wise et al. ed., Handbook of Pharmaceutical Controlled Release Technology, pp. 255-270, Marcel Dekker, New York (2000).

01. Nicholas A. Peppas*, Yanbin Huang, Madeline Torres-Lugo, Jennifer H. Ward and Jing Zhang, Physicochemical Foundations and Structural Design of Hydrogels in Medicine and Biology, Annual Review of Biomedical Engineering, 2000, 2: 9-29.[36]

Granted Patents

17. Wentan Wang, Yanbin Huang, and Yi Cheng, Method for preparing stable albumin nanoparticles, Chinese Patent CN 103212083, issued in September, 2014.

16. Yong Tao, Yanrong Jiang, Baohua Guo, Yanbin Huang, and Xinming Tong, Application of in-situ crosslinking hydrogel capable of intraocular injection in preparing artificial vitreous bodies, Chinese Patent CN 101934089, issued in May, 2013

15. Molly Smith, Kelly Arehart, Lei Huang, Shu-Ping Yang, and Yanbin Huang, Degradable therapeutic delivery device, US Patent 8,399,012, issued in March, 2013.

14. Yanbin Huang, Bashir Sheikh-Ali, and Jaeho Kim, Temperature responsive delivery systems, US Patent 8,349,363, issued in January, 2013.

13. Xinming Tong, Baohua Guo, Jingjing Lai, and Yanbin Huang, Polymers capable of performing addition reaction with thiol and having hydrlysis-stable bonding, Chinese Patent CN 101885841, issued in May, 2012.

12. Ning Wei, Yanbin Huang, and Kaiyuan Yang, Reduction of the hook effect in assay devices, US Patent 7,851,209, issued in December, 2010.

11. J. Gavin MacDonald, Alison Bagwell, Yanbin Huang, Kim Jaeho, and Stephanie Martin, Solvatochromic visual indicator and the use of the same, US Patent 7,829,181, issued in November, 2010.

10. Stephanie Martin, Lei Huang, Shu-Ping Yang, Yanbin Huang, Julie Villanueva, Sharon Greene, Kelly Arehart, Curt Sayre, and Robert Johnson, Vaginal treatment composition containing xylitol, US Patent 7,786,176, issued in August, 2010.

09. Bin Wu, Kevin McGrath, Jaeho Kim, Bao Do, Sharon Greene, Yanbin Huang, and Kaiyuan Yang, Method for reducing odor using coordinated polydentate compounds, US Patent 7,754,197, issued in July, 2010.

08. Yanbin Huang, Shu-Ping Yang, and Sharon Greene, Thermo-gelling compositions, US Patent 7,658,947, issued in February, 2010.

07. J. Gavin MacDonald, Yanbin Huang, Jaeho Kim, Ning Wei, and Kaiyuan Yang, Single phase color change cgents, US Patent 7,651,989, issued in January, 2010.

06. Shu-Ping Yang and Yanbin Huang, Compositions for vaginal treatments, US Patent 7,276,486, issued in October, 2007.

05. Sharon Greene, Yanbin Huang, Lei Huang, Shu-Ping Yang, Ilona Weart, Sohail Malik, and Robert Johnson, Anti-microbial compositions and methods of use thereof, US Patent 7,258,878, issued in August, 2007.

04. Ning Wei and Yanbin Huang, Reduction of the Hook Effect in Membrane-based assay devices, US Patent 7,247,500, issued in July, 2007.

03. Shu-Ping Yang, Yanbin Huang, and Ilona Weart, Prevention of urogenital infections, US Patent 7,238,677, issued in July, 2007.

02. J. Gavin MacDonald, Naveen Agarwal, Yanbin Huang, and Jaeho Kim, Use indicating soap, US Patent 7,053,029, issued in May, 2006.

01. Yanbin Huang and Jaeho Kim. Methods of making functional biodegradable polymers, US Patent 7,037,983, issued in May, 2006

Graduate Students

Zhong, Zhi (PhD-track, co-advised with Professor Xu)

Sun, Yuling (PhD-track)

Yang, Xiaotong (PhD-track)

Lv, Xiangxue (MS-track)

Wang, Jiaxing (MS-track)

Undergraduate students

Liu, Zeyu (Polymer'2013)

Zhang, Yao (Polymer'2013)

Lab Alumni

(2008) Mao, Xianwen graduated with a BS degree and went to MIT ChE for his graduate study.

(2008) Li, Jie graduated with a BS degree and went to UPenn Materials for her graduate study.

(2009) Li, Changjun graduated with a BS degree.

(2010) Pan, Qi joined the lab in 2007 with a BS degree from TongJi University, and graduated with a MS degree.

(2010) Tang, Shengchang graduated with a BS degree and went to MIT ChE for his graduate study.

(2011) Tong, Xinming joined the lab as a postdoctral fellow in 2009 with a PhD degree from Beijing Institute of Technology. In 2011, Xinming completed his 2-year postdoc program with us and went to School of Medicine, Stanford University to further his training in biomaterials.

(2011) Lin, Dexi graudated with BS (in 2009) and MS (in 2011) degrees, and went to work at SinoChem.

(2011) Chen, Long graduated with a BS degree and went to Princeton ChE for for his graduate study.

(2011) Ren, Zhi graduated with a BS degree and went to UCLA Materials for his graduate study.

(2012) Yang, Dazhi graduated with BS (in 2009) and MS degrees (in 2012) from Tsinghua and another MS degree from Tokyo Institute of Technology. Dazhi went to work at a company in Japan.

(2012) Song, Qiao graduated with a BS degree and went to Tsinghua Chemistry for his graduate study.

(2013) Luo, Zhi graduated with a BS degree and went to École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) for his graduate study.

(2014) Yan, Xiaoshan graduated with a BS degree (in 2011) and a MS degree (in 2014), and went to work at a military research institute.

(2014) Yan, Huaiyu graduated with a BS degree and went to University of Minnesota, Department of Chemical Engineering and Material Science for his graduate study.

(2015) Lai, Jingjing graduated with a BS degree (in 2010) and a PhD degree (in 2015), and went to work at SinoPec. Jingjing was the first PhD student of our lab.

(2015) Chang, Jing was a visiting student from Nanjing Tech University and did her PhD thesis work in our lab from 2012 to 2015. She graduated with PhD and went to work at the Beijing Drainage Group Company.

(2015) Huang, Xuchen graduated with a BS degree (in 2012) and a MS degree (in 2015), and went to work at AVIC International.

(2015) Shen, Boyuan graduated with a BS degree and went to Tsinghua ChemEng for his graduate study.

(2015) Cao, Qingchen graduated with a BS degree and went to Chinese Academy of Science for his graduate study.

(2016) Yu, Beihang graduated with a BS degree and went to UC Santa Babara for her graudtae study.