User:Ting Wang

'''2016'''
# '''Wang T*''', Shimizu Y, Kelly GT, Xu X, Wang L, Qian Z, Chen Y, Garcia JG. Particulate Matter Disrupts Human Lung Endothelial Cell Barrier Integrity via Rho-dependent Pathways. *, corresponding author. ''Pulm Circ.'' Oct 2016. DOI: 10.1086/689906 [Epub ahead of print].
# Kumar S, Sun X, Noonepalle SK, Lu Q, Zemskov E, '''Wang T''', Aggarwal S, Gross C, Sharma S, Desai AA, Hou Y, Dasarathy S, Qu N, Reddy V, Lee SG, Cherian-Shaw M, Yuan JX, Catravas JD, Rafikov R, Garcia JG, Black SM. Hyper-activation of pp60src Limits Nitric Oxide Signaling By Increasing Asymmetric Dimethylarginine Levels During Acute Lung Injury. ''Free Radic Biol Med.'' 2016 Nov 9. pii: S0891-5849(16)31032-2. doi: 10.1016/j.freeradbiomed.2016.11.008. [Epub ahead of print] PMID: 27838434
Contact Info
Ting Wang, PhD
The University of Arizona
1656 E Mabel Street
Medical Research Building, Room 411
P.O. Box 245218
Phone: (520) 626-4472
Fax: (520) 626-2757
Email: twang@email.arizona.edu
Education
- 2001, BS (Biochemistry), Nanjing University, China
- 2005, PhD (Pharmaceutical Sciences), University of South Carolina
- 2006, Postdoc (Vascular Biology), University of Chicago
- 2010, Postdoc (Pulmonary Biology), University of Chicago
Positions and Employment
- 2013-present
Assistant Professor of Medicine (Tenure Eligible)
Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, Critical Care, & Sleep Medicine, Department of Medicine, the University of Arizona
- 2010-2013
Research Assistant Professor
Section of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Department of Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL
Research interests
- Cardiopulmonary toxicity of particulate matter air pollution
- Lung biology of acute lung injury and asthma
- Lung genomics and genetics
Awards
- Jinshiyuan Scholarship (1998) Nanjing University, China
- Graduate Student of the Year Award (2005) University of South Carolina
- Graduate Teaching Assistant Award (2005) University of South Carolina
- DOM Research Day Award (2008) Department of Medicine, University of Chicago
- Travel Award (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013) Central Society for Clinical and Translational Research
- Parker B Frances Fellowship (2012) PBF Family Foundation
- Best Abstract Award (2012) University of Illinois Hospital and Health Science System
- AFMR Scholar Award (2013) American Federation for Medical Research
- K-Award (2014, 2015) Central Society for Clinical and Translational Research
Publications
2016
- Wang T, Gross C, Desai A, Zemskov E, Wu X, Garcia AN, Jacobson JR, Yuan JX, Garcia JG, Black SM. Endothelial Cell Signaling and Ventilator-Induced Lung Injury (VILI): Molecular Mechanisms, Genomic Analyses & Therapeutic Targets. Am J Physiol Lung Cell Mol Physiol. 2016 Dec 15:ajplung.00231.2016. doi: 10.1152/ajplung.00231.2016. [Epub ahead of print] PMID: 27979857
- Wang T*, Shimizu Y, Kelly GT, Xu X, Wang L, Qian Z, Chen Y, Garcia JG. Particulate Matter Disrupts Human Lung Endothelial Cell Barrier Integrity via Rho-dependent Pathways. *, corresponding author. Pulm Circ. Oct 2016. DOI: 10.1086/689906 [Epub ahead of print].
- Kumar S, Sun X, Noonepalle SK, Lu Q, Zemskov E, Wang T, Aggarwal S, Gross C, Sharma S, Desai AA, Hou Y, Dasarathy S, Qu N, Reddy V, Lee SG, Cherian-Shaw M, Yuan JX, Catravas JD, Rafikov R, Garcia JG, Black SM. Hyper-activation of pp60src Limits Nitric Oxide Signaling By Increasing Asymmetric Dimethylarginine Levels During Acute Lung Injury. Free Radic Biol Med. 2016 Nov 9. pii: S0891-5849(16)31032-2. doi: 10.1016/j.freeradbiomed.2016.11.008. [Epub ahead of print] PMID: 27838434
- Mascarenhas JB, Tchourbanov AY, Fan H, Danilov SM, Wang T, Garcia JG. Mechanical stress and single nucleotide variants regulate alternative splicing of the MYLK gene. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2016 Aug 16. [Epub ahead of print]. PMID: 27529643
- Ramamoorthi Elangovan V, Camp SM, Kelly GT, Desai AA, Adyshev DM, Sun X, Black SM, Wang T, Garcia JG. Endotoxin- and Mechanical Stress- Induced Epigenetic Changes in the Regulation of the NAMPT Promoter. Accepted to Pulm Circ.
- Szilágyi KL, Liu C, Zhang X, Wang T, Fortman JD, Zhang W, Garcia JG. Epigenetic Contribution of the Myosin Light Chain Kinase Gene to the Risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Transl Res. 2016 Aug 1. PMID: 27543902. DOI: 10.1016/j.trsl.2016.07.020. [Epub ahead of print]
- Xie L, Chiang ET, Wu X, Kelly GT, Kanteti P, Singleton PA, Camp SM, Zhou T, Dudek SM, Natarajan V, Wang T, Black SM, Garcia JG, Jacobson JR. Regulation of Thrombin-Induced Lung Endothelial Cell Barrier Disruption by Protein Kinase C Delta. PLoS One. 2016 Jul 21;11(7):e0158865.
- Qian Z, Lv J, Kelly GT, Wang H, Zhang X, Gu W, Yin X, Wang T*, Zhou T*. Expression of nuclear factor, erythroid 2-like 2-mediated genes differentiates tuberculosis. Tuberculosis. 2016 Jul;99: 56–62. (*, co-corresponding authors)
- Wang T, Mathew B, Quijada H, Shimizu Y, Rizzo AN, Dudek SM, Weichselbaum RR, Jacobson JR, Hecker L, Garcia JG. Non Muscle Myosin Light Chain Kinase modulates radiation induced lung injury. Pulm Circ. 2016 Jun;6(2):234-9.
- Bime C, Zhou T, Wang T, Slepian MJ, Garcia JG, Hecker L. Reactive oxygen species associated molecular signature predicts survival in Septic Patients. Pulm Circ. 2016 Jun;6(2):196-201.
- Sun X, Kellner M, Desai AA, Wang T, Lu Q, Kangath A, Qu N, Klinger C, Fratz S, Yuan JX, Jacobson JR, Garcia JG, Rafikov R, Fineman JR, Black SM.Asymmetric Dimethylarginine Stimulates Akt1 Phosphorylation via Hsp70-facilitated CTMP Degradation in Pulmonary Arterial Endothelial Cells. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2016 Mar 9. [Epub ahead of print] PMID: 26959555
- Rojo de la Vega M, Dodson M, Gross C, Mansour HM, Lantz RC, Chapman E, Wang T, Black SM, Garcia JG, ZhangDD. Role of Nrf2 and Autophagy in Acute Lung Injury. Current Pharmacology Reports. 2016 Apr;2(2):91-101.
- Bime C, Gurguis CI, Desai AA, Hecker L, Wang T, Garcia JGN. MicroRNAs in Inflammatory Lung Disease. In Translating MicroRNAs to the Clinic, Volume III in the Translational Medicine Series (Editor: Jeffrey Laurence) 2016 Elsevier, Inc.
- Tao S, Rojo de la Vega M, Quijada H, Wondrak GT, Wang T*, Garcia JG*, Zhang DD*. Bixin protects mice against ventilation-induced lung injury in an NRF2-dependent manner. Sci Rep. 2016 Jan 5;6:18760. (*, co-corresponding authors)
2015
- Shimizu Y, Camp SM, Sun X, Wang T*, Garcia JG*. Sp1-Mediated Non-Muscle MLCK Expression and Enhanced Activity in VEGF-Induced Vascular Permeability. Pulm Circ. 2015 Dec;5(4):707-15. (*, co-corresponding authors)
- Qian Z, Zhou T, Gurguis CI, Xu X, Wen Q, Lv J, Fang F, Hecker L, Cress AE, Natarajan V, Jacobson JR, Zhang DD, Garcia JG, Wang T*. Nuclear factor, erythroid 2-like 2-associated molecular signature predicts lung cancer survival. Sci Rep. 2015 Nov 24;5:16889. (*, corresponding author)
- Gu W, Gurguis CI, Zhou J, Zhu YH, Ko EA, Ko JH*, Wang T*, Zhou T*. Functional and structural consequence of rare exonic single nucleotide polymorphisms: one story, two tales. Genome Biol Evol. 2015 Oct 9;7(10):2929-40. (*, co-corresponding authors)
- Camp SM, Ceco, E, Evenoski CL, Zhou T, Chiang ET, Moreno-Vinasco L, Mapes B, Zhao J, Gursoy G, Brown ME, Adyshev DM, Siddiqui SS, Quijada, H, Sammani S, Letsiou E, Saadat L, Yousef M, Wang T, Liang J, Garcia JG. Unique Toll-Like Receptor 4 Activation by NAMPT/PBEF Induces NFκB Signaling and Inflammatory Lung Injury. Sci Rep. 2015 Aug 14;5:13135.
- Shen K, Ramirez B, Mapes B, Shen GR, Gokhale V, Brown ME, Santarsiero B, Ishii Y, Dudek SM, Wang T, Garcia JG. Structure-Function Analysis of the Non-Muscle Myosin Light Chain Kinase (nmMLCK) Isoform by NMR Spectroscopy and Molecular Modeling: Influence of MYLK Variants. PLoS One. 2015 Jun 25;10(6):e0130515.
- Zhou T, Wang T*, Garcia JG*. A Non-Muscle Myosin Light Chain Kinase-Dependent Gene Signature In Blood PBMCs Is Linked To Human Asthma Severity And Exacerbation Status. Pulm Circ. 2015 Jun;5(2):335-8. (*, co-corresponding authors)
- Wang T*, Zhou T*, Saadat L, Garcia JG. A MYLK Variant Regulates Asthmatic Inflammation via Alterations in mRNA Secondary Structure. Eur J Hum Genet. 2015 Jun;23(6):874-6. (*, co-first authors)
2014
- Sun X, Ramamoorthi Elangovan V, Mapes B, Camp SM, Sammani S, Saadat L, Ceco E, Ma SF, Flores C, MacDougall MS, Quijada H, Liu B, Evenoski CL, Wang T, Chiang ET, Garcia JG. The NAMPT Promoter is Regulated by Mechanical Stress, STAT5, and ARDS-Associated Genetic Variants. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2014 Nov;51(5):660-7.
- Gu W, Xu Y, Xie X, Wang T, Ko JH, Zhou T. The role of RNA structure at 5’-Untranslated Region in microRNA-mediated gene regulation. RNA. 2014 Sep;20(9):1369-75.
- Zhou T*, Wang T*, Garcia JG. Expression of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase-influenced genes predicts recurrence-free survival in lung and breast cancers. Sci Rep. 2014 Aug 22;4:6107. (*, co-first authors)
- Zhou T and Wang T. A novel approach to investigate functional exonic SNPs associated with lung diseases at post-transcriptional stage. Int J Pulm Respir Med. 2014 Aug;1:002e.
- Moreno-Vinasco L, Quijada H, Sammani S, Siegler J, Letsiou E, Deaton R, Saadat L, Zaidi RS, Messana J, Gann PH, Machado RF, Ma W, Camp SM, Wang T, Garcia JG. Nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase inhibitor is a novel therapeutic candidate in murine models of inflammatory lung injury. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2014 Aug;51(2):223-8.
- Wang T, Moreno-Vinasco L, Ma SF, Zhou T, Shimizu Y, Sammani S, Epshtein Y, Watterson DM, Dudek SM, Garcia JG. Nonmuscle Myosin Light Chain Kinase Regulates Murine Asthmatic Inflammation. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2014 Jun;50(6):1129-35.
- Goldman JL, Sammani S, Kempf C, Saadat L, Letsiou E, Wang T, Moreno-vinasco L, Rizzo AN, Fortman JD, Garcia JG. Pleiotropic effects of interleukin 6 in a “two hit” murine model of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Pulm Circ. 2014 Jun;4(2):280-8.
- Gu W, Li M, Xu Y, Wang T, Ko JH, Zhou T. Increased conservation level at mRNA structurally sensitive sites from bacteria to mammal. BMC Evol Biol. 2014 Apr 23;14(1):87.
- Zhou T*, Wang T*, Garcia JG. Non-muscle myosin light chain kinase mediated genes: insight into prognosis in human cancers. PLoS One. 2014 Apr 8;9(4):e94325. (*, co-first authors)
- Wang L, Sammani S, Moreno-Vinasco L, Letsiou E, Wang T, Camp SM, Bittman R, Garcia JG, Dudek SM. FTY720 (S)-Phosphonate Preserves Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 Expression and Exhibits Superior Barrier Protection to FTY720 in Acute Lung Injury. Crit Care Med. 2014 Mar;42(3):e189-99.
2010-2013
- Wang T*, Garcia JG, Zhang W*. Epigenetic Regulation in Particulate Matter-Mediated Cardiopulmonary Toxicities: A Systems Biology Perspective. Curr Pharmacogenomics Person Med. 2012 Dec;10(4):314-321. (*, co-corresponding authors)
- Wang T, Wang L, Zaidi SR, Sammani S, Siegler J, Moreno-Vinasco L, Mathew B, Natarajan V, Garcia JG. Hydrogen Sulfide Attenuates Particulate Matter-Induced Human Lung Endothelial Barrier Disruption via Combined ROS Scavenging and Akt Activation. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2012 Oct;47(4):491-6.
- Wang T, Wang L, Moreno-Vinasco L, Lang GD, Sullivan R, Usatyuk PV, Samet JM, Breysse PN, Geyh AS, Natarajan V, Garcia JG. Disruption of Endothelial Cell Barrier Integrity by Particulate Matter Air Pollution via Calpain-Mediated Tight Junction Protein Degradation. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2012 Aug 29;9(1):35.
- Shen K, Wang T, Garcia JGN. MYLK (myosin light chain kinase). Atlas Genet Cytogenet Oncol Haematol. 2012; 16(12):901-908.
- Wang T, Lang GD, Moreno-Vinasco L, Huang Y, Goonewardena SN, Peng YJ, Svensson EC, Natarajan V, Lang RM, Linares JD, Breysse PN, Geyh AS, Samet JM, Lussier YA, Dudley S, Prabhakar NR, Garcia JG. Particulate Matter Induces Cardiac Arrhythmias via Dysregulation of Carotid Body Sensitivity and Cardiac Sodium Channels. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2012 Apr;46(4):524-31.
- Ma SF, Xie L, Pino-Yanes M, Sammani S, Wade MS, Letsiou E, Siegler J, Wang T, Infusino G, Kittles RA, Flores C, Zhou T, Prabhakar BS, Moreno-Vinasco L, Villar J, Jacobson JR, Dudek SM, Garcia JG. Type 2 Deiodinase and Host Responses of Sepsis and Acute Lung Injury. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2011 Dec;45(6):1203-11.
- Sammani S, Park KS, Zaidi SR, Mathew B, Wang T, Huang Y, Zhou T, Lussier YA, Husain AN, Moreno-Vinasco L, Vigneswaran WT, Garcia JG. A Sphingosine 1-Phosphate 1 Receptor Agonist Modulates Brain Death-Induced Neurogenic Pulmonary Injury. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2011 Nov;45(5):1022-7.
- Mitra S, Sammani S, Wang T, Boone DL, Meyer NJ, Dudek SM, Moreno-Vinasco L, Garcia JG, Jacobson JR. Role of GADD45a in Akt Phosphorylation and Ubiquitination Following Mechanical Stress-Induced Vascular Injury. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2011 Nov 1;184(9):1030-40.
- Mathew B, Jacobson JR, Berdyshev E, Huang Y, Sun X, Zhao Y, Gerhold LM, Siegler J, Evenoski C, Wang T, Zhou T, Zaidi R, Moreno-Vinasco L, Bittman R, Chen CT, Lariviere PJ, Sammani S, Lussier YA, Dudek SM, Natarajan V, Weichselbaum RR, Garcia JG. Role of sphingolipids in murine radiation-induced lung injury: protection by sphingosine 1-phosphate analogs. FASEB J. 2011 Oct;25(10):3388-400.
- Mathew B, Huang Y, Jacobson JR, Berdyshev E, Wang T, Moreno-Vinasco L, Lang G, Zhao Y, Gerhold L, Bittman R, Chen CT, LaRiviere PJ, Mauceri H, Sammani S, Dudek SM, Natarajan V, Lussier YA, Weichselbaum RR, Garcia JGN. Sphingolipids mediate radiation lung injury: Attenuation by statins and sphingosine 1-phosphate. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2011 Mar;44(3):415-22.
- Mirzapoiazova T, Sammani S, Moitra J, Moreno-Vinasco L, Chiang ET, Wang T, Camp SM, Dudek SM, Turner J, Garcia JGN. The Non Muscle Myosin Light Chain Kinase Isoform is a Viable Molecular Target in Acute Inflammatory Lung Injury. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2011 Jan;44(1):40-52.
- Youn JY, Wang T, Blair J, Laude KM, Oak JH, McCann LA, Harrison DG, and Cai H. Endothelium-specific Sepiapterin Reductase Deficiency in DOCA-salt Hypertension. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol. 2012 Jun 1;302(11):H2243-9.
- Sammani S, Moreno-Vinasco L, Mirzapoiazova T, Singleton PA, Chiang ET, Evenosky C, Wang T, Mathew B, Husain A, Moitra J, Sun X, Nunez L Jacobson J, Dudek SM, Natarajan V, Garcia JGN. Differential Effects of S1P Receptors on Airway and Vascular Barrier Function in the Murine Lung. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2010 Oct;43(4):394-402.
- Wang T, Chiang ET, Moreno-Vinasco L, Pendyala S, Samet JM, Geyh AS, Breysse PN, Lussier YA, Natarajan V, Garcia JG. Particulate Matter Disrupts Endothelial Integrity via an ROS-p38 MAPK Dependent Pathway. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2010 Apr;42(4):442-9.
2005-2009
- Youn JY, Wang T, Cai H. An ezrin/calpain/PI3K/AMPK/eNOSs1179 signaling cascade mediating VEGF-dependent endothelial nitric oxide production. Circ Res. 2009;104(1):50-9.
- Gao L, Pung YF, Zhang J, Chen P, Wang T, Li M, Meza M, Toro L, Cai H. Sepiapterin reductase regulation of endothelial tetrahydrobiopterin and nitric oxide bioavailability. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol. 2009 Jul;297(1):H331-9
- Zhao Y, Usatyuk PV, Gorshkova IA, He D, Wang T Moreno-Vinasco L, Geyh AS, Breysse PN, Samet JM, Spannhake EW, Garcia JG, Natarajan V. Regulation of COX-2 expression and IL-6 release by particulate matter in airway epithelial cells. Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol. 2009;40(1):19-30.
- Chiang ET, Wang T, Garcia JG. Acute Lung Injury: The Injured Lung Endothelium, Therapeutic Strategies for Barrier Protection and Vascular Biomarkers. Textbook of Pulmonary Vascular Disease (Editor: Yuan XJ et.al.) 2009 Springer.
- Wang T, Moreno-Vinasco L, Huang Y, Lang GD, Linares JD, Goonewardena SN, Grabavoy A, Samet JM, Geyh AS, Breysse PN, Lussier YA, Natarajan V, Garcia JG. Murine Lung Responses to Ambient Par-ticulate Matter: Genomic Analysis and Contribution to Airway Hyperresponsiveness. Environ Health Perspec. 2008; 116(11):1500-8
- Xia B, Wang T, Fox LM, Wang D. HPLC/MS/MS analysis of 3-carbamyl-4-methylpyrrole analog MNP001, a highly potent antihypertensive agent, in rat plasma. J Chromatogr B. 2009;877(20):1867-72.
- Wang T, Wang D. High performance liquid chromatographic analysis of MS23 piperidine analog MSP001 in rat plasma. J Pharm Biomed Anal. 2006;42(5):607-12
- Wang T, Fox LM, Wang D. Validation of HPLC Analysis Method of a Novel Antihypertensive Agent MS23 in Rat Plasma. J Chromatogr B. 2006;830(1):13-7
- Wang D, Wang T. Novel approaches to using PDE4 inhibitors for antihypertensive therapy. Curr Opin Investig Drugs. 2005;6 (3) 283-8