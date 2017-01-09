User:Timothee Flutre/Notebook/Postdoc/2012/05/16

From OpenWetWare

< User:Timothee Flutre | Notebook | Postdoc | 2012 | 05(Difference between revisions)
Jump to: navigation, search
(About programming: add link to python packaging)
Current revision (14:23, 9 January 2017) (view source)
(About programming: add link to numpy tutorial)
 
Line 13: Line 13:
** my own page on [http://openwetware.org/wiki/User:Timothee_Flutre/Notebook/Postdoc/2011/11/07 R]
** my own page on [http://openwetware.org/wiki/User:Timothee_Flutre/Notebook/Postdoc/2011/11/07 R]
** [http://www.cplusplus.com/doc/tutorial/ C++ tutorial], a must-read (and a [http://www.mycplus.com/featured-articles/best-free-programming-courses-online/ list] of the best free C/C++ resources online)
** [http://www.cplusplus.com/doc/tutorial/ C++ tutorial], a must-read (and a [http://www.mycplus.com/featured-articles/best-free-programming-courses-online/ list] of the best free C/C++ resources online)
-
** Python tutorials: for [http://www.tutorialspoint.com/python/index.htm everyone] ([http://anandology.com/python-practice-book/index.html another]), [http://scipy-lectures.github.io/ scientists] ([http://www.sam.math.ethz.ch/~raoulb/teaching/PythonTutorial/index.html another]), [http://www.jchr.be/python/manuel.htm in French], [https://packaging.python.org/en/latest/index.html packaging]
+
** Python tutorials: for [http://www.tutorialspoint.com/python/index.htm everyone] ([http://anandology.com/python-practice-book/index.html another]), [http://scipy-lectures.github.io/ scientists] ([http://www.sam.math.ethz.ch/~raoulb/teaching/PythonTutorial/index.html another]), [http://www.jchr.be/python/manuel.htm in French], [https://packaging.python.org/en/latest/index.html packaging], [http://www.labri.fr/perso/nrougier/from-python-to-numpy/ numpy]
** [http://resrc.io/list/10/list-of-free-programming-books/ list] of free programming books
** [http://resrc.io/list/10/list-of-free-programming-books/ list] of free programming books

Current revision

Project name Main project page
Previous entry      Next entry

About programming

  • Templates: it is always rewarding on the long term to start any piece of computer software with a minimum amount of generic code (command-line options, help message, license, usage of gzipped files, running time, etc). But it's a pain to write all this every time, right? And often we know how to do something in one language but not in another. So below are my typical templates for any C++/Python/R/Bash program, as well as Beamer presentation.
  • Language-independent user documentation: I'm a firm believer that it is necessary to add some user documentation, even minimal, to any program. An easy way to do this is to simply generate such documentation from the "help" message, as long as it is "properly" formatted (see help2man). The following commands work for any programming language: 
help2man -N -o myprogram.man ./myprogram
man ./myprogram.man
groff -mandoc myprogram.man > myprogram.ps
ps2pdf myprogram.ps myprogram.pdf


Retrieved from "http://openwetware.org/wiki/User:Timothee_Flutre/Notebook/Postdoc/2012/05/16"
Personal tools