User:Timothee Flutre/Notebook/Postdoc/2012/05/16

** my own page on [http://openwetware.org/wiki/User:Timothee_Flutre/Notebook/Postdoc/2011/11/07 R]
** [http://www.cplusplus.com/doc/tutorial/ C++ tutorial], a must-read (and a [http://www.mycplus.com/featured-articles/best-free-programming-courses-online/ list] of the best free C/C++ resources online)
** Python tutorials: for [http://www.tutorialspoint.com/python/index.htm everyone] ([http://anandology.com/python-practice-book/index.html another]), [http://scipy-lectures.github.io/ scientists] ([http://www.sam.math.ethz.ch/~raoulb/teaching/PythonTutorial/index.html another]), [http://www.jchr.be/python/manuel.htm in French], [https://packaging.python.org/en/latest/index.html packaging]
** Python tutorials: for [http://www.tutorialspoint.com/python/index.htm everyone] ([http://anandology.com/python-practice-book/index.html another]), [http://scipy-lectures.github.io/ scientists] ([http://www.sam.math.ethz.ch/~raoulb/teaching/PythonTutorial/index.html another]), [http://www.jchr.be/python/manuel.htm in French], [https://packaging.python.org/en/latest/index.html packaging]
** [http://resrc.io/list/10/list-of-free-programming-books/ list] of free programming books
** [http://resrc.io/list/10/list-of-free-programming-books/ list] of free programming books
About programming
help2man -N -o myprogram.man ./myprogram man ./myprogram.man groff -mandoc myprogram.man > myprogram.ps ps2pdf myprogram.ps myprogram.pdf