User:Timothee Flutre/Notebook/Postdoc/2012/05/16

About programming Resources : most of the time, it's not necessary to buy a book, search online instead! Software Carpentry to learn about tests, versioning, Makefile, regular expressions, etc Advanced Bash-Scripting Guide by Mendel Cooper my own page on R C++ tutorial, a must-read (and a list of the best free C/C++ resources online) Python tutorials: for everyone (another), scientists (another), in French, packaging, numpy list of free programming books

Templates : it is always rewarding on the long term to start any piece of computer software with a minimum amount of generic code (command-line options, help message, license, usage of gzipped files, running time, etc). But it's a pain to write all this every time, right? And often we know how to do something in one language but not in another. So below are my typical templates for any C++/Python/R/Bash program, as well as Beamer presentation. C++ : download the file myprogram.cpp, as well as utils_io.cpp along with its header utils_io.hpp. Python : download the file myprogram.py R : download the file myprogram.R Bash : download the file myprogram.bash Latex-Beamer : download the file myslides.tex org-mode : download the file myreadme.org

Language-independent user documentation: I'm a firm believer that it is necessary to add some user documentation, even minimal, to any program. An easy way to do this is to simply generate such documentation from the "help" message, as long as it is "properly" formatted (see help2man). The following commands work for any programming language: help2man -N -o myprogram.man ./myprogram man ./myprogram.man groff -mandoc myprogram.man > myprogram.ps ps2pdf myprogram.ps myprogram.pdf Benchmarking : via the command-line: time (see also memusg) in R: rbenchmark

