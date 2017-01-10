User:Timothee Flutre/Notebook/CR AGAP/2014/05/01
# start editing
# if you want to commit your changes, you need to [https://www.openstreetmap.org/user/new create an account] on OSM (all your edits are then visible on your [https://www.openstreetmap.org/user/timflutre profile])
* '''Help''': [http://learnosm.org/en/beginner/ tutorial], [http://wiki.openstreetmap.org/wiki/Map_Features map features], [http://taginfo.openstreetmap.org/ tag info], filtering tool ([http://overpass-turbo.eu/ overpass-turbo])
* '''Projects''': [http://www.opentripplanner.org/ trip planners], [http://map.project-osrm.org/ itineraries]
* '''Geographic information systems''' (GIS): it may not be adequate to add any geolocalized elements to OpenStreetMap, but you can use free software [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/QGIS QGIS]
About OpenStreetMap