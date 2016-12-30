User:Sunny Sharma

From OpenWetWare

Contact Info

Sunny Sharma

Institute of Molecular Biosciences, Max-von-Laue Strasse-9, Campus Riedberg, Goethe University

Frankfurt am Main, Hesse, Germany.

Research Associate at Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main.

Education

Research Associate at Institute of Molecular Biosciences, Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main, Germany [1]

2014, PhD (Biology), Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main, Germany [2]

2007, MS (Molecular Biology & Biochemistry), Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, India [3]

2005, BS, Bangalore University, Bangalore, India [4]

Awards

EMBO (European Molecular Biology Organisation) Long Term Fellowship. (2014-2016)[5]

DAAD (Deutsche Akademische Austauschdienst) PhD scholarship (2010 - 2013) [6]

CEF (Excellence Cluster-Frankfurt am Main) PhD fellowship (2009 - 2010) [7]

ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) Junior Research Fellowship (2009 - 2010) [8]

Research interests

Ribosome Biogenesis RNA modifications Developmental Biology Immunology Gerontology

Publications

15) Mapping of Complete Set of Ribose and Base Modifications of Yeast rRNA by RP-HPLC and Mung Bean Nuclease Assay.[9]



14) Tuning the ribosome: the influence of rRNA modification on eukaryotic ribosome biogenesis and function.[10]



13) Ribosome biogenesis factor Tsr3 is the aminocarboxypropyl transferase responsible for 18S rRNA hypermodification in yeast and humans. [11]



12)‘View From A Bridge’: A New Perspective on Eukaryotic rRNA Base Modification.[12]



11) The reverse transcription signature of N-1-methyladenosine in RNA-Seq is sequence dependent.[13]



10) Yeast Kre33 and human NAT10 are conserved 18S rRNA cytosine acetyltransferases that modify tRNAs assisted by the adaptor Tan1/THUMPD1.[14]



9) Identification of a new ribose methylation in the 18S rRNA of S. cerevisiae.[15]



8) Methylation of ribosomal RNA by NSUN5 is a conserved mechanism modulating organismal lifespan.[16]



7) Absolute and relative quantification of RNA modifications via biosynthetic isotopomers.[17]



6) Partial methylation at Am100 in 18S rRNA of baker´s yeast shows ribosome heterogeneity on the level of eukaryotic rRNA modification. Plos One [18]



5) Identification of novel methyltransferases, Bmt5 and Bmt6, responsible for the m3U methylations of 25S rRNA in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.[19]



4) Yeast Nop2 and Rcm1 methylate C2870 and C2278 of the 25S rRNA, respectively.[20]



3) Identification of a novel methyltransferase, Bmt2, responsible for the N-1-methyl-adenosine base modification of 25S rRNA in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.[21]



2) Yeast Rrp8p, a novel methyltransferase responsible for m1A 645 base modification of 25S rRNA.[22]



1) Association of P2X7 receptor +1513 (A-->C) polymorphism with tuberculosis in a Punjabi population.[23]

Conferences/ Workshops

Plenary talk at 10th Ribosome Synthesis meeting 19th-25th August, Brussels.[24] Seminar at RNA club, 16th October 2013 [25] Plenary talk at Yeast Meeting, Frankfurt 2013 [26] Poster presentation at 18th Annual RNA meeting of the RNA society, Davos, Switzerland [27] Seminar at RNA club, 26th September 2012 [28] Poster presentation at 9th International Conference on Ribosome Synthesis, Banff, Canada [29]