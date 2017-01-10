User:RH Markowitz

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)
Jump to: navigation, search

RH Markowitz (Talk | contribs)

Next diff →

Current revision

I am a new member of OpenWetWare!

Contents

Contact Info

RH Markowitz (an artistic interpretation)
RH Markowitz (an artistic interpretation)

I work in the Your Lab at XYZ University. I learned about OpenWetWare from net search, and I've joined because I'm an active graduate student, entrepreneur, and synbio researcher. I'm hoping to connect with the larger community, and share findings, projects, and observations..

Education

  • Year, PhD, Institute
  • Year, MS, Institute
  • Year, BS, Institute

Research interests

  1. Interest 1
  2. Interest 2
  3. Interest 3

Publications

Error fetching PMID 6947258:
Error fetching PMID 13718526:
  1. Error fetching PMID 6947258: [Paper1]
  2. Error fetching PMID 13718526: [Paper2]
    leave a comment about a paper here

  3. isbn:0879697164. [Book1]
All Medline abstracts: PubMed HubMed

Useful links

Retrieved from "http://openwetware.org/wiki/User:RH_Markowitz"
Personal tools