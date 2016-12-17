User:Patrick Hampson/Notebook/chem471/2016/12/07

Fluorescence pH12

Sample Preparation

[Au]=0.25 mM [BSA]=3.125 uM Vf=3000 uL

Stock Concentrations

[BSA]= 30.4 uM [Au]= 3.37 mM [NaOH]= 1 M

Volumes used:

308.38 uL BSA 225.55 uL Au 2439.06 uL H2O 30.00 uL NaOH

Data

The graph above displays our emission maximum over the duration of the experiment. It is consistent throughout the trial.

The graph above displays the emission intensity. It increases (spike) initially, and continues to increase throughout the experiment, but the increase is very minor.

The graph above is from selected scans 0-900. This graph shows the transformation of fluorescence as the initial reactants and formed intermediates are converted into fluorescent products.





The graph above is from selected scans 1080-4500. The peak has been established around 350+ but is still rigid.

The graph above is from selected scans 4680-10800. The peak has solidified just above 350 nm.