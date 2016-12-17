User:Patrick Hampson/Notebook/chem471/2016/12/06

(Sample Preparation)
[[Image:BSA OO pH11.PNG]]
The graph above displays our absorbance over time for our pH 12 solution. The absorbance is very low, as expected when no nano-particles are formed. There is a minuscule increase at the beginning, but it does not continue and plateaus quickly.
[[Image:BSA OO pH11 max.PNG]]
The graph above displays the maximum wavelength over time. The wavelength appears to fluctuate between 450-485 until approximately 10500 seconds, where it reaches approximately 535 nm.
[[Image:BSA OO pH11 535max.PNG]]
This graph is depicts our absorbance at 535.15 nm over time. The trend increases, as we have seen in all of our experiments but it is so minuscule.
Ocean Optics pH12

Sample Preparation

  1. [Au]=0.25 mM
  2. [BSA]=3.125 uM
  3. Vf=3000 uL

Stock Concentrations

  1. [BSA]= 30.4 uM
  2. [Au]= 3.37 mM
  3. [NaOH]= 1 M

Volumes used:

  1. 308.38 uL BSA
  2. 225.55 uL Au
  3. 2439.06 uL H2O
  4. 30.00 uL NaOH

Data

