User:Nicole M. Raab

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)

Current revision

Contact Info

Nicole in Stordalen Mire

Nicole M. Raab

The Ohio State University

Riffe Building, Room 947

496 W 12th Ave

Columbus, OH 43210

Email me at: raab.27@osu.edu

I am a laboratory assistant for the Rich Lab at The Ohio State University. Our lab joins the Sullivan lab to form the MAVERIC (Microbial and Viral Ecology Research In Columbus) team! This is the Rich Lab Wiki Page and the Sullivan Lab OSU webpage.

Education

2015, BS in Microbiology with a minor in Plant Pathology, The Ohio State University

Background and Research interests

I joined the Rich Lab as an undergraduate in August 2015 and became a full-time lab assistant upon my graduation in December 2015. My previous undergraduate research includes involvement in Dr. Thomas Santangelo and Dr. John Reeve's Thermococcus kodakarensis genome and gene knockout project and work in Dr. Terry Niblack's soybean cyst nematode (Heterodera glycines) laboratory.

In the Rich Lab, I assist with general lab logistics including purchasing/ordering, shipping, scheduling, inventory, equipment operation and maintenance, tech support, and general organizational needs. I additionally assist with DNA/RNA extractions, perform data assessment and literature research related to community -omics, and assist with field sampling in Abisko, Sweden.

My research interests include:

Microbial ecology related to climate change Subsurface microbial ecology Plant-microbe and fungi-microbe interactions Use of microbes in industrial processing and food production

Through the Lens

Some snapshots from both bench and field work.

A microscope capture of recombinant ascospores from an ascomycete fungus (2015) Galleries and entry holes created by Emerald Ash Borer beetles burrowing into an ash tree (2015) Lichen on a boulder in Stordalen mire, Abisko, Sweden (July 2016) Processing a peat core in Abisko, Sweden (July 2016) Core from a sphagnum peat moss habitat (July 2016)

Professional Affiliations

American Phytopathological Society (APS)

American Society for Microbiology (ASM)