User:Matt Hartings/Notebook/AU Biomaterials Design Lab/2017/01/05

Objective Learn how to maintain an OpenWetWare Notebook. Description Add experimental record here. Include what, how, and why... Data Add data and results here... Notes This area is for any observations or conclusions that you would like to note.

Use categories like tags. Change the "Course" category to the one corresponding to your course. The "Miscellaneous" tag can be used for particular experiments, as instructed by your professor. Please be sure to change or delete this tag as required so that the categories remain well organized.