User:Margaret J. Oneil

Contact Info

Margaret J. O'Neil

Loyola Marymount University

1 LMU Drive MSB-4996, Los Angeles, CA, 90045, USA.

Email: moneil5@lion.lmu.edu

I work in the Dahlquist lab at Loyola Marymount University. I learned about OpenWetWare from my mentor and advisor, Dr. Kam Dahlquist, and I've joined to work on Dr. Dahlquist's GRNmap project.

Education

Biology Major, Applied Mathematics Minor

Expected to graduate from Loyola Marymount University in May of 2018

Upper Division Biology and Mathematics Courses Taken: BioStatistics, Urban Ecology/Urban Ecology Lab, Probability and Statistics, Microbial Genomics, Biomathematical Modeling, Epidemiology

Career Interests and Research Experience

Career Goals

Currently aiming for a PhD in a field of bio-medical research, possibly in oncology or genetics

Research Interests

Interested in the application of mathematics to aid in the understanding of biological processes, and the application of genetics in subjects such as human health and oncology

Research experience

Predator and Prey Availability: A study of the Impact of Prey Accessibility and Watershed Conditions on the Growth Rates of Subyearling Chinook Salmon in the Salish Sea

Mentor- Dr. David Beauchamp, PhD., University of Washington School of Aquatic and Fisheries Sciences

Presentations/Publications: Presented at the ACE Undergraduate Research Symposium on November 20, 2015. Presented at the LMU Undergraduate Research Symposium and Honors Undergraduate Research Symposium on __

Work Experience

Current Work Experience

Previous Work Experience

Preclinical Research Intern at Seattle Genetics



Summer Intern at the University of Washington School of Aquatic and Fisheries Sciences May 2015 – August 2015

Worked as a research assistant and intern in the Beuachamp Lab of The University of Washington’s School of Aquatic and Fisheries Sciences as a part of the Salish Sea Marine Survival Project.

Conducted research on projected growth rates of juvenile Chinook salmon related to their survival rates in the Salish Sea based off of their diet composition and scale size.

Performed a variety of lab tasks including dissection and analysis of diet samples, dissection of sub-yearling Chinook salmon, handling of research equipment, participation in fieldwork in Lake Washington and Puget Sound, and use of excel and R to conduct data analyses.

Preliminary analyses show different watersheds have different prey availabilities and thus different potentials and trajectories for growth. Analyses also show hatchery raised and wild Chinook may have significant differences in diets initially in the offshore life stage

Summer Intern at Brightwater Environment Education and Community Center July 1, 2013- August 30, 2013

Worked as a high school intern for the environmental education center at the Brightwater wastewater treatment plant, part of Washington State’s King County Wastewater Treatment Division

Performed a variety of tasks including, but not limited to: reformatting of educational materials, creating educational displays, helping at open house events, creating brochures for the center, observing and helping in summer camps and building trails.