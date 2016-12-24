User:Kelsey Crossen

From OpenWetWare

Contact Info

Katie Nelson & Kelsey Crossen, Missouri S&T Graduation, May 2015

Kelsey Crossen, PhD student in the Rich Lab (SWES-MEL)

Department of Microbiology, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Email: crossen.14@osu.edu

Twitter: @kbcrossen

Education

Kelsey Crossen

Aug 2015-present: PhD Microbiology, The Ohio State University. Advisor: Dr. Virginia Rich

Aug 2011-May 2015: BS Biological Sciences, magna cum laude, minors in Chemistry and Psychology, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Research Interests

Microbial ecology Environmental microbiology Microbial metagenomics & gene ecology Effects of permafrost thaw due to climate change

Relevant Experience

Current Work

My current project is being done in collaboration with Dr. Rachel Wilson, a research scientist from Dr. Jeff Chanton's lab at Florida State University, our lab technician Nicole Raab, and a few undergraduate members of my lab - Greg Zane, Isabel Morales, and Kate Winters. Broadly, the goal of the project is to make connections between microbial communities and geochemical transformations in an incubation experiment. The incubations were done with samples from permafrost thaw sites in Stordalen Mire, Sweden, and these sites cover a thaw gradient. Using 16S iTag data, select metagenome data, and high-resolution mass spectrometry (FTICR-MS) data, we hope to determine the functional potential of the microbial community and link specific microbial lineages with important chemical transformations.

Undergraduate Work

Missouri S&T International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Team : I was a member of Missouri S&T's iGEM chapter, a synthetic biology design team, for three years (2012-2015) and served several roles on our team: lab worker, lab instructor, and secretary. I primarily worked on our 2014 project, "Clearing the Air: Nitrogen Oxide Fixation for the Remediation of Coal Flue Gases." The goal of this project was to create BioBrick parts involved in nitrogen oxide fixation and use them to genetically engineer cyanobacteria to turn harmful nitrogen oxides from coal emissions into ammonia, which could be harvested for use in fertilizer. Cyanobacteria also naturally fix CO2, another pollutant in coal emissions. Our team submitted one new BioBrick part for this project, the hmp gene, which converts nitric oxide to nitrate. Our team earned a bronze medal for this project at the 2014 Giant Jamboree in Boston, MA. I was also team secretary for 2014, during which I was responsible for tracking team attendance, keeping records of team meetings, and running the Communications and Publications committee. I led the committee to complete several projects, including writing letters to potential corporate sponsors, revising the team's constitution and bylaws, and writing content for the team's website and project Wiki page.

Presentations

“Determining the Function of the RGCt Domain of IQG1 in Budding Yeast,” Poster Presentation at the Missouri S&T Undergraduate Research Conference, Rolla, MO, April 2015

“Clearing the Air: Nitrogen Oxide Fixation for the Remediation of Coal Flue Gases,” Poster Presentation at the Undergraduate Research Day at the Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, MO, February 2015

“Clearing the Air: Nitrogen Oxide Fixation for the Remediation of Coal Flue Gases,” Poster and Oral Presentations at the iGEM Giant Jamboree, Boston, MA, October 2014

“The Seed Sows the Farmer: Dictyostelium-Bacteria Interactions,” Poster Presentation at the WUSTL Amgen Scholars Poster Session, St. Louis, MO, July 2014

“Determining the Function of the RGCt Domain of IQG1 in Budding Yeast,” Poster Presentation at the Missouri S&T Undergraduate Research Conference, Rolla, MO, April 2014

“Do mutations that affect IQG1 phosphorylation change the dynamics of an actin ring probe?” Poster Presentation at the Midwest Yeast Meeting at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, September 2013

Teaching

Aug 2016-present: Graduate Teaching Associate for Microbiology 4000 at OSU.

for Microbiology 4000 at OSU. Aug 2014-May 2015: Lab Instructor for the Missouri S&T iGEM team's Lab Training Program. The LTP is a student-developed program consisting of online lessons and quizzes about molecular biology techniques, workshops, and a "mini project" for trainees to practice lab techniques and insert a GFP gene into E. coli. As an instructor, I answered question about lessons as needed, did technique demonstrations at in-lab workshops, and supervised as trainees completed their mini project.

Volunteer Work

Receiving outstanding graduating senior award from S&T Biological Sciences. Pictured: research advisor Dr. Katie Shannon, fellow Buckeye Dr. Ron Frank, Kelsey, Dr. Chen Hou, and Dr. David Westenberg

iGEM Mentor : In summer 2016, I volunteered to be an iGEM team mentor and was paired with a new high school team from City of London School. As a mentor I have shared some of my experiences from the Missouri S&T iGEM team and assisted as needed with questions regarding lab protocols, fundraising, and the iGEM competition.

: In summer 2016, I volunteered to be an iGEM team mentor and was paired with a new high school team from City of London School. As a mentor I have shared some of my experiences from the Missouri S&T iGEM team and assisted as needed with questions regarding lab protocols, fundraising, and the iGEM competition. Event Judge for Missouri State Science Olympiad Tournament: In April 2015, I volunteered as the event judge for Division C (high school) Forensics event. This involved writing and scoring the exam, and setting up lab stations for students to analyze "evidence" and complete the exam.

Honors & Awards

The Ohio State University Distinguished University Fellowship (2-year fellowship, for first year and dissertation year)

Missouri S&T Biological Sciences Department Outstanding Graduating Senior Award

Missouri S&T Phi Sigma Biological Sciences Honors Fraternity

Missouri S&T Phi Eta Sigma Honors Fraternity

Memberships