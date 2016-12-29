User:Katherine Whang

|
|
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|-
==Contact Info== |
|-
[[Image:whangkatherine.JPG|thumb|right|Katherine Whang]] |
|
|
|-
*Katherine Whang |
|-
*Massachusetts Institute of Technology |
|-
*Currently living in Pi Beta Phi (next to Burton Conner) |
|-
*From Chapel Hill, NC |
|-
*kwhang(at)mit.edu |
|-
|
|-
I currently UROP in the Langer Lab on a project on characterizing the contents of granules isolated from granulocytes from whole blood in humans. I spent the past summer in Hong Kong working in a cell cycle lab, which was really great and exciting! |
|-
|
|-
==Education== |
|-
<!--Include info about your educational background--> |
|-
* MIT Class of 2017 |
|-
|
|-
==Research interests== |
|-
<!-- Feel free to add brief descriptions to your research interests as well --> |
|-
# Immunology |
|-
# Cancer Immunotherapy |
|-
# Drug Delivery |
|-
|
|-
==Useful links== |
|-
*[http://linkedin.com/pub/katherine-whang/63/77b/719/en LinkedIn] |
|-
*[http://web.mit.edu/langerlab/ Langer Lab] |
|-
|
|-
==Registration/Questionnaire: 20.109 Spring 2015== |
|-
|
|-
===Last Name=== |
|-
Whang |
|-
|
|-
===First Name=== |
|-
Katherine |
|-
|
|-
===Preferred name/nickname (if not first)=== |
|-
Katherine |
|-
|
|-
===Course/Minor=== |
|-
Course 20, Minor in 5 |
|-
|
|-
===Year of Graduation=== |
|-
2017 |
|-
|
|-
===Telephone # (needed in case we can't find you!)=== |
|-
(919) 923-8796 |
|-
|
|-
===Email=== |
|-
kwhang(at)mit.edu |
|-
|
|-
===Preferred "Extra" OH Time=== |
|-
I can attend T/R 2:30-3pm. |
|-
|
|-
===Potentially Relevant Background=== |
|-
|
|-
{| border="1" |
|-
|Have you taken/are you taking... |
|-
|Answer yes/no/when |
|-
|- |
|-
|7.05/5.07 (Biochemistry) |
|-
|Taking now |
|-
|- |
|-
|7.06 (Cell Biology) |
|-
|No |
|-
|- |
|-
|7.03 (Genetics) |
|-
|Taken Fall 2014 |
|-
|- |
|-
| 5.310 (General Chemistry Lab) |
|-
|Taken Fall 2014 |
|-
|- |
|-
| BioSafety Training |
|-
|Taken Fall 2014 |
|-
|- |
|-
|} |
|-
|
|-
<br style="clear:both;"/> |
|-
|
|-
{| border="1" |
|-
|Do you have experience with... |
|-
|Answer yes/no/type |
|-
|- |
|-
|Cell culture (microbial/mammalian/yeast?) |
|-
| Yes - HeLa, cancerous mast cell lines, E. coli |
|-
|- |
|-
|Molecular biology (electrophoresis, PCR, etc) |
|-
| Yes - PCR, gels, western blot |
|-
|- |
|-
|} |
|-
|
|-
===Please briefly describe any previous laboratory experience=== |
|-
At my current UROP, the techniques I have used include organelle isolation via Percoll/iodixanol concentration gradients, cell isolation from whole blood by antibody purification kits, western blot, northern blot, reverse transcriptase PCR, tissue culture with mast cell cell lines. This summer, I worked at a cell cycle lab in Hong Kong, and did a lot of work with molecular cloning, western blots, transfection of HeLa cells by calcium phosphate method, live cell imaging, and fluorescent microscopy. The summer before, I worked at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and performed bead immunoprecipitation and western blots. The summer before that, I worked in a neuroscience lab at Duke University and genotyped and dissected mouse embryos, cryosectioned their brains, and stained the sections with hematoxylin and eosin. |
|-
|
|-
===Anything else you would like us to know related to 20.109?=== |
|-
Nope! |
|-
|
|-
===What is your favorite food or song or song about food?=== |
|-
Chocolate! |
|-
|
|-
===Commitment to academic integrity=== |
|-
|
|-
After you print out this page, please sign your name under to the following statement to indicate your agreement: |
|-
|
|-
''I have read and understood the 20.109 [[20.109(S15):Statement_on_collaboration_and_integrity | statement on collaboration and integrity]].'' |