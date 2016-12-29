User:Katherine Whang

(Please briefly describe any previous laboratory experience)
Line 1: Line 1:
-
==Contact Info==
 
-
[[Image:whangkatherine.JPG|thumb|right|Katherine Whang]]
 
-
*Katherine Whang
 
-
*Massachusetts Institute of Technology
 
-
*Currently living in Pi Beta Phi (next to Burton Conner)
 
-
*From Chapel Hill, NC
 
-
*kwhang(at)mit.edu
 
-
 
-
I currently UROP in the Langer Lab on a project on characterizing the contents of granules isolated from granulocytes from whole blood in humans. I spent the past summer in Hong Kong working in a cell cycle lab, which was really great and exciting!
 
-
 
-
==Education==
 
-
<!--Include info about your educational background-->
 
-
* MIT Class of 2017
 
-
 
-
==Research interests==
 
-
<!-- Feel free to add brief descriptions to your research interests as well -->
 
-
# Immunology
 
-
# Cancer Immunotherapy
 
-
# Drug Delivery
 
-
 
-
==Useful links==
 
-
*[http://linkedin.com/pub/katherine-whang/63/77b/719/en LinkedIn]
 
-
*[http://web.mit.edu/langerlab/ Langer Lab]
 
-
 
-
==Registration/Questionnaire: 20.109 Spring 2015==
 
-
 
-
===Last Name===
 
-
Whang
 
-
 
-
===First Name===
 
-
Katherine
 
-
 
-
===Preferred name/nickname (if not first)===
 
-
Katherine
 
-
 
-
===Course/Minor===
 
-
Course 20, Minor in 5
 
-
 
-
===Year of Graduation===
 
-
2017
 
-
 
-
===Telephone # (needed in case we can't find you!)===
 
-
(919) 923-8796
 
-
 
-
===Email===
 
-
kwhang(at)mit.edu
 
-
 
-
===Preferred "Extra" OH Time===
 
-
I can attend T/R 2:30-3pm. 
 
-
 
-
===Potentially Relevant Background===
 
-
 
-
{| border="1"
 
-
|Have you taken/are you taking...
 
-
|Answer yes/no/when
 
-
|-
 
-
|7.05/5.07 (Biochemistry)
 
-
|Taking now
 
-
|-
 
-
|7.06 (Cell Biology)
 
-
|No
 
-
|-
 
-
|7.03 (Genetics) 
 
-
|Taken Fall 2014
 
-
|-
 
-
| 5.310 (General Chemistry Lab)
 
-
|Taken Fall 2014
 
-
|-
 
-
| BioSafety Training
 
-
|Taken Fall 2014
 
-
|-
 
-
|}
 
-
 
-
<br style="clear:both;"/>
 
-
 
-
{| border="1"
 
-
|Do you have experience with...
 
-
|Answer yes/no/type
 
-
|-
 
-
|Cell culture (microbial/mammalian/yeast?)
 
-
| Yes - HeLa, cancerous mast cell lines, E. coli
 
-
|-
 
-
|Molecular biology (electrophoresis, PCR, etc)
 
-
| Yes - PCR, gels, western blot
 
-
|-
 
-
|}
 
-
 
-
===Please briefly describe any previous laboratory experience===
 
-
At my current UROP, the techniques I have used include organelle isolation via Percoll/iodixanol concentration gradients, cell isolation from whole blood by antibody purification kits, western blot, northern blot, reverse transcriptase PCR, tissue culture with mast cell cell lines. This summer, I worked at a cell cycle lab in Hong Kong, and did a lot of work with molecular cloning, western blots, transfection of HeLa cells by calcium phosphate method, live cell imaging, and fluorescent microscopy. The summer before, I worked at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and performed bead immunoprecipitation and western blots. The summer before that, I worked in a neuroscience lab at Duke University and genotyped and dissected mouse embryos, cryosectioned their brains, and stained the sections with hematoxylin and eosin.
 
-
 
-
===Anything else you would like us to know related to 20.109?===
 
-
Nope!
 
-
 
-
===What is your favorite food or song or song about food?===
 
-
Chocolate!
 
-
 
-
===Commitment to academic integrity===
 
-
 
-
After you print out this page, please sign your name under to the following statement to indicate your agreement:
 
-
 
-
''I have read and understood the 20.109 [[20.109(S15):Statement_on_collaboration_and_integrity | statement on collaboration and integrity]].''
 

Current revision

