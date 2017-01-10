User:Joana L Rodrigues

Joana L Rodrigues<br>
University of Minho, Campus de Gualtar, Braga, Portugal.  
University of Minho, Campus de Gualtar, Braga, Portugal.  
Revision as of 12:21, 10 January 2017

Joana L Rodrigues
Post-doctoral research associate
Biosystems group
Centre of Biological Engineering
University of Minho, Campus de Gualtar, Braga, Portugal. 

                                                                                                                           Image:JoanaRodrigues.jpg


Contents

Education

  • 2014, PhD, Bioengineering Systems - MIT Portuga Program
  • 2010, MS, Biological Enineering, University of Minho

Research interests

  1. Synthetic Biology
  2. Genome Editing
  3. Metabolic Engineering

Publications

https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=m_9HkSQAAAAJ&hl=pt-BR

Useful links

