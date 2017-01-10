User:Joana L Rodrigues
Joana L Rodrigues
Joana L Rodrigues
Post-doctoral research associate
Biosystems group
Post-doctoral research associate
Centre of Biological Engineering
Biosystems group
Centre of Biological Engineering
University of Minho, Campus de Gualtar, Braga, Portugal.
University of Minho, Campus de Gualtar, Braga, Portugal.
Joana L Rodrigues
Post-doctoral research associate
Biosystems group
Centre of Biological Engineering
University of Minho, Campus de Gualtar, Braga, Portugal.
Education
- 2014, PhD, Bioengineering Systems - MIT Portuga Program
- 2010, MS, Biological Enineering, University of Minho
Research interests
- Synthetic Biology
- Genome Editing
- Metabolic Engineering
Publications
https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=m_9HkSQAAAAJ&hl=pt-BR