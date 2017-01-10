User:Joana L Rodrigues

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)
Jump to: navigation, search
(Contact Info)
Line 1: Line 1:
-
<!-- Delete this entire line as part of your first edit of your user page --> {{New user}}
 
-
[[Image:Example.jpg]]
 
==Contact Info==
==Contact Info==

Revision as of 12:03, 10 January 2017


Contents

Contact Info

Image:JoanaRodrigues.jpg

  • Joana L Rodrigues
  • University of Minho
  • Campus de Gualtar
  • Braga, Portugal.


I work at Centre of Biological Engineering at University of Minho, Portugal.

Education

  • 2014, PhD, Bioengineering Systems - MIT Portuga Program
  • 2010, MS, Biological Enineering, University of Minho

Research interests

  1. Synthetic Biology
  2. Genome Editing
  3. Metabolic Engineering

Publications

https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=m_9HkSQAAAAJ&hl=pt-BR

Useful links

Retrieved from "http://openwetware.org/wiki/User:Joana_L_Rodrigues"
Personal tools