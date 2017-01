User:Joana L Rodrigues

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)

Revision as of 11:55, 10 January 2017

I am a new member of OpenWetWare!

Contact Info

Joana L Rodrigues

University of Minho

Campus de Gualtar

Braga, Portugal.



I work at Centre of Biological Engineering at University of Minho, Portugal.

Education

2014, PhD, Bioengineering Systems - MIT Portuga Program

2010, MS, Biological Enineering, University of Minho

Research interests

Synthetic Biology Genome Editing Metabolic Engineering

Publications

https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=m_9HkSQAAAAJ&hl=pt-BR