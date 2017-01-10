User:Gayathri Subramanian

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)

Current revision

I am a new member of OpenWetWare!

Contact Info

Gayathri Subramanian (an artistic interpretation)

Gayathri Subramanian

Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering

Address 1

Address 2

City, State, Country etc.

Email me through OpenWetWare

I work in the Your Lab at XYZ University. I learned about OpenWetWare from My brother who is a microbiologist., and I've joined because I am doing my UG final year project. So I thought it would be effective to join here to gather information regarding various procedures and rectify any errors if they may occur..

Education

Year, PhD, Institute

Year, MS, Institute

Year, BS, Institute

Research interests

Interest 1 Interest 2 Interest 3

Publications

Error fetching PMID 6947258:

Error fetching PMID 13718526:

Error fetching PMID 6947258: [Paper1] Error fetching PMID 13718526: [Paper2] leave a comment about a paper here isbn:0879697164. [Book1]

HubMed All Medline abstracts: PubMed