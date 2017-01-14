User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Research

From OpenWetWare

Research Interests

Aluminium-induced oxidative stress and chronic neuroinflammation of the CNS Gulf war syndrome

Glutamatergic system/neurotransmission Glutamate-induced excitotoxicity Glutaminase

Astrocytes/mitochondria CB1 expression in hippocampal astrocytes and mitochondria

Astrocytes/microglia astrocytes-mediated neuroprotection astroglia

Intracellular DHA delivery to striatal neurons

Neuroprotective effects of PPAR-gamma agonists Extracellular ATP releases/ATP-mediated gliotransmission Effects of adenosine antagonism on retrograde synaptic activity

Neuroprotection by endocannabinoids of the hippocampus Adult hippocampal neurogenesis regulation by CB1 receptor Endocannabinoid-mediated neuroprotection against synthetic neurotoxicants of the CNS

Intrinsic brain activity modulation by atypical antipsychotics Drug-induced parkinsonism/schizophrenia (neuronal injury) Antipsychotic-induced dopamine hypersensitivity

Interneuronal quantum coherence in microtubules: Implications for quantum processing of consciousness and free will Orch OR theory of consciousness Neuronal morphogenesis and maturation Synaptogenesis

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors Monoaminergic neurotransmission

Synaptic quantum tunnelling

Supramolecular properties of water in biological systems Vibrational spectrum of biological water activity

Biological hypercomputation Neuronal phase coherence of synaptic hypercomputation

Long-term memory formation

Vitamin D binding protein

Fatty acid binding proteins

Self-organized criticality (SOC) in microtubules dynamics

Biological utilization of quantum nonlocality

Neurexins/neuroligins modulation of endocannabinoid signaling

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Accumulative effects of metal oxide nanoparticles exposure on AECOPD.

Regulation of homeostatic synaptic plasticity by endocannabinoids

Phase-transition-driven synaptic exocytosis and neurotransmission Synaptic phase transition

Reactive microgliosis microglial internalization

Endogenous retrograde signaling

Neuroendocrine responses PM2.5 translocation and internalization (microglia)

Arachidonic acid

Quantum cognition Artificial telepathy Corticostriatal connectivity

Fos-like immunoreactivity (FLI)

Bioelectromagnetism

Experimental parapsychology

Neural synchronicity Calmodulin-mediated dopaminergic neuromodulation of musical memory

The radicalisation of science and geoengineering

Calcium signaling and homeostasis

Extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis

Biological entanglement of neural communication

Retrograde signaling as a novel neuroprotection model

The neuropsychological aspects of endocannabinoid based neuroprotection has emerged as a mature research area. My current research aim to investigate methods for exploiting the endocannabinoid levels for neuroprotection purpose. In particular, the study of retrograde signaling can be helpful to understand how endocannabinoid signaling fine-tune dopaminergic receptors availability and synaptic connectivity.





Intracellular delivery of synaptamide to neurons by endocannabinoids

This notebook propose a experimental method for intracellular delivery of synaptamide (DHA) to glutamatergic neurons using anandamide trafficking.

Purinergic effects of DHA on glutamate neurotransmission, a putative endocannabinoid induced by P2X7 agonists

P2X7 receptor mediate synaptogenic DHA signaling and intracellular signal transduction pathways relevant to PPAR-induced neural differentiation. Hence, intracellular THC delivery may induce PPAR-dependent activity for DHA-mediated neural differentiation and proliferation of hippocampal progenitor cells through modulation of P2X7 receptor.

Neuroprotective effects of cannabinoids after traumatic brain injury and drug-induced neuronal damage

On-demand programming of neural stem cells by anandamide trafficking

Hypercomputation in living organisms

I aim to understand how biological hypercomputation evolved in living organisms.