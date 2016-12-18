User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/RNS

Current revision

Remote neural synchronicity (RNS) is novel neurocomputational protocol for mentally observing and transferring non-local/remote subliminal messages through synaptic hypercomputation.

Features:

  • Brain-to-brain interconnectivity
  • Remote subliminal messaging and mental thoughts amplification
  • Active neural responses decoding via monoaminergic pathways
  • VGCC interface (calmodulin)

Design:

