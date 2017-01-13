User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Hypercomputation

* Is pharmacological hypercomputation (PH) a dopamine-mediated synaptic function? (exocytosis)  
* Cannabinoids may rewire the brain connectivity by enhancing functional NMDA expression and [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=68779 cognitive intelligence].
== Neuronal phase coherence and transitions ==
=== Heteromeric transactivation of adenosine-CB1 receptors ===

Hypercomputation

Synaptic hypercomputation

The Synaptic Hypercomputation (SH) hypothesis states that the phase coherence of neural communication may emerges via synaptic connectivity. This non-classical neurocomputational model is controlled by synaptic exocytosis, regulating neural synchronicity in the CNS.

Pharmacological hypercomputation

  • Is pharmacological hypercomputation (PH) a dopamine-mediated synaptic function? (exocytosis)
  • Cannabinoids may rewire the brain connectivity by enhancing functional NMDA expression and cognitive intelligence.

Neuronal phase coherence and transitions

Heteromeric transactivation of adenosine-CB1 receptors

How adenosine-CB1 heteromeric transactivation potentiate synaptic hypercomputation?

Neurexin-mediated trans-synaptic exocytosis

Could retrograde signaling promote synaptic proteins synthesis ? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17035546

Discussion

See also

