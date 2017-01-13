User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Hypercomputation
* Is pharmacological hypercomputation (PH) a dopamine-mediated synaptic function? (exocytosis)
* Cannabinoids may rewire the brain connectivity by enhancing functional NMDA expression and [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=68779 cognitive intelligence].
=== Heteromeric transactivation of adenosine-CB1 receptors ===
Hypercomputation
Synaptic hypercomputation
The Synaptic Hypercomputation (SH) hypothesis states that the phase coherence of neural communication may emerges via synaptic connectivity. This non-classical neurocomputational model is controlled by synaptic exocytosis, regulating neural synchronicity in the CNS.
Pharmacological hypercomputation
- Is pharmacological hypercomputation (PH) a dopamine-mediated synaptic function? (exocytosis)
- Cannabinoids may rewire the brain connectivity by enhancing functional NMDA expression and cognitive intelligence.
Neuronal phase coherence and transitions
Heteromeric transactivation of adenosine-CB1 receptors
How adenosine-CB1 heteromeric transactivation potentiate synaptic hypercomputation?
Neurexin-mediated trans-synaptic exocytosis
Could retrograde signaling promote synaptic proteins synthesis ? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17035546
Discussion
- Is neuronal hypercomputation a form of synaptic quantum tunnelling?
- What is Biological Hypercomputation (BH)?
- What is the speed of consciousness?
- Is self-organized criticality (SOC) an evidence of biological hypercomputation?
- What is synaptic hypercomputation?
- What is biological phase coherence?