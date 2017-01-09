User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Hypercomputation
The Synaptic Hypercomputation (SH) hypothesis states that the phase coherence of may emerges via connectivity. This non-classical neurocomputational model is controlled by [[User:Etienne_Robillard/Notebook/Synaptic_exocytosis|synaptic exocytosis]], regulating neural synchronicity in the CNS.
Hypercomputation
Synaptic hypercomputation
The Synaptic Hypercomputation (SH) hypothesis states that the phase coherence of neural communication may emerges via synaptic connectivity. This non-classical neurocomputational model is controlled by synaptic exocytosis, regulating neural synchronicity in the CNS.
Pharmacological hypercomputation
- Is pharmacological hypercomputation (PH) a dopamine-mediated synaptic function? (exocytosis)
- Cannabinoids may rewire the brain connectivity by enhancing functional NMDA expression and cognitive intelligence.
Heteromeric transactivation of adenosine-CB1 receptors
How adenosine-CB1 heteromeric transactivation potentiate synaptic hypercomputation?
Neurexin-mediated trans-synaptic exocytosis
Could retrograde signaling promote synaptic proteins synthesis ? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17035546