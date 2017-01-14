User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Endocannabinoids/Anandamide

From OpenWetWare

Intracellular anandamide trafficking as a promoter of neural differentiation acting through selective CB1 binding

The maturation of neural stem cells via fatty-acid binding proteins (FABPs) signaling may require anandamide as a promoter of CB1-dependent neural differentiation. [1]

Differentiation of hippocampal stem cells with synaptamide is induced by intracellular and selective CB1 receptor binding to anandamide. [2]

Notes

Allosteric activation of PPAR-RXR heterodimer by anandamide (CB1/TRPV1 receptors) facilitate hippocampal neurogenesis.

Intracellular FABP5 expression result in anandamide trafficking of heteromeric CB1 receptor.

Adenosine antagonism potentiate organized trafficking of anandamide via heteromization of CB1 receptor.

