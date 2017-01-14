User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Endocannabinoids/Anandamide
Intracellular anandamide trafficking as a promoter of neural differentiation acting through selective CB1 binding
The maturation of neural stem cells via fatty-acid binding proteins (FABPs) signaling may require anandamide as a promoter of CB1-dependent neural differentiation. [1]
Differentiation of hippocampal stem cells with synaptamide is induced by intracellular and selective CB1 receptor binding to anandamide. [2]
Notes
- Allosteric activation of PPAR-RXR heterodimer by anandamide (CB1/TRPV1 receptors) facilitate hippocampal neurogenesis.
- Intracellular FABP5 expression result in anandamide trafficking of heteromeric CB1 receptor.
- Adenosine antagonism potentiate organized trafficking of anandamide via heteromization of CB1 receptor.
References
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23372698
Type-1 (CB1) Cannabinoid Receptor Promotes Neuronal Differentiation and Maturation of Neural Stem Cells
-
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21719698
Intracellular cannabinoid type 1 (CB1) receptors are activated by anandamide.
