User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Endocannabinoids/2-AG

(2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG))
===Synopsis===
===Synopsis===
* A novel gliotransmitter controlled by the P2X7 receptor;  
* A novel purinergic gliotransmitter controlled by the P2X7 receptor;  
* 2-AG is an endogenous cannabinoid ligand synthesized by diacylglycerol lipase (DGL-α) and phospholipase C (PLC).
* 2-AG is an endocannabinoid ligand synthesized by diacylglycerol lipase (DGL-α) and phospholipase C (PLC).
===Notes===
===Notes===

