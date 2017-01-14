User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Endocannabinoids/2-AG
2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG)
Synopsis
- A novel purinergic gliotransmitter controlled by the P2X7 receptor;
- 2-AG is an endocannabinoid ligand synthesized by diacylglycerol lipase (DGL-α) and phospholipase C (PLC).
Notes
- Astrocytes-induced synaptogenesis is enhanced by synaptic retrograde signaling.
- 2-AG synthesis is dependent on arachidonic acid and PLC.
- 2-AG exert neuroprotective effects on excitotoxic brain injury.