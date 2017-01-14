User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Artificial telepathy

(Mental thoughts amplification)
(Mental thoughts amplification)
 
* Experimentally-induced mental thoughts amplification is correlated with enhanced neural synchronicity.  
** http://www.scienceforums.net/topic/102015-experimentally-induced-mental-thoughts-amplification/
==== Remote mental thoughts amplification protocol ====
 
'''Remote Mental Thoughts Amplification (RMTA)''':
 
* Subconscious system activation protocol via extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis.  
* Subconscious system activation protocol via extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis.  
** Non-local activation of brain-to-brain synaptic interconnectivity
* Non-local activation of brain-to-brain synaptic interconnectivity
** Fine-tuning of dopamine D2 receptors activity? (frontal lobe)
* Fine-tuning of dopamine D2 receptors activity? (frontal lobe)
* Experimental:
Experimental:
** [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=69375 Cerebral blood flow (CBF) regulation via dopamine-dependent pathways (VDCC) may modulate neural synchronicity]
* [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=69375 Cerebral blood flow (CBF) regulation via dopamine-dependent pathways (VDCC) may modulate neural synchronicity]
* Notebook:  
Notebook:  
** [[User:Etienne_Robillard/Notebook/RNS|Remote neural synchronicity]]
* [[User:Etienne_Robillard/Notebook/RNS|Remote neural synchronicity]]
** [[User:Etienne_Robillard/Notebook/Hypercomputation|Hypercomputation]]
* [[User:Etienne_Robillard/Notebook/Hypercomputation|Hypercomputation]]
=== Non-thermal bioeffects of EMF radiation ===
=== Non-thermal bioeffects of EMF radiation ===

Current revision

Contents


Elements of artificial telepathy

Brainstorming

Mental thoughts amplification

Research highlights:

  • The psychological addiction to THC is strictly a mental activity of the subconscious system.
  • The subconscious system and dopamine works together to increase cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the frontal lobe.

Hypothesis:

  • Synaptic exocytosis may regulates neural phase coherence and synchronicity in calcium-dependent (VDCC) pathways.
  • Experimentally-induced mental thoughts amplification is correlated with enhanced neural synchronicity.
  • Subconscious system activation protocol via extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis.
  • Non-local activation of brain-to-brain synaptic interconnectivity
  • Fine-tuning of dopamine D2 receptors activity? (frontal lobe)

Experimental:

Notebook:

Non-thermal bioeffects of EMF radiation

Remote neurocomputational electrodynamics

Pulsed microwave exposure affect corticostriatal pathways

See also

Neurology:

Models:

Physics:

Research:

Unsorted:

