User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Artificial telepathy

(Brainstorming)
* Synthetic biology opportunities for Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM) ?
** Traumatic brain injury (TBI) remote '''perceptual decoding'''
** RNM Hacking
* Quantum interference
* Transferred potential: http://www.deanradin.com/FOC2014/Grinberg1994.pdf

Elements of artificial telepathy

Brainstorming

Mental thoughts amplification

Research highlights:

  • The psychological addiction to THC is strictly a mental activity of the subconscious system.
  • The subconscious system and dopamine works together to increase cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the frontal lobe.
  • Extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis regulates neural synchronicity in calcium-dependent (VDCC) pathways.
  • Experimentally-induced mental thoughts amplification is correlated with neural synchronicity.

Remote mental thoughts amplification protocol

Remote Mental Thoughts Amplification (RMTA):

Non-thermal bioeffects of EMF radiation

Remote neurocomputational electrodynamics

Pulsed microwave exposure affect corticostriatal pathways

See also

Neurology:

Models:

Physics:

Research:

Unsorted:

