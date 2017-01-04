User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Artificial telepathy

(See also)
* [http://www.nature.com/articles/srep01319 A Brain-to-Brain Interface for Real-Time Sharing of Sensorimotor Information]
* [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=69386 What is EEG Heterodyning?]
* Cerebral blood flow (CBF) variations and fine-tuning: [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=69365 Does CBF is increased after REM sleep?]
* Cerebral blood flow (CBF) variations and fine-tuning of neural synchronicity: [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=69365 Does CBF is increased after REM sleep?]
* [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26446938 Calmodulin-mediated dopamine D2 receptor autoregulation]
* Frequency Following Response (FFR)
* Frequency Following Response (FFR)

Elements of artificial telepathy

Brainstorming

Mental thoughts amplification

Research highlights:

  • The psychological addiction to THC is strictly a mental activity of the subconscious system.
  • The subconscious system and dopamine works together to increase cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the frontal lobe.
  • Extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis regulates neural synchronicity in calcium-dependent (VDCC) pathways.
  • Experimentally-induced mental thoughts amplification is correlated with neural synchronicity.

Remote mental thoughts amplification protocol

Remote Mental Thoughts Amplification (RMTA):

Non-thermal bioeffects of EMF radiation

Remote neurocomputational electrodynamics

Pulsed microwave exposure affect corticostriatal pathways

See also

Neurology:

Models:

Physics:

Research:

Unsorted:

