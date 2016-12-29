User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Artificial telepathy

(Remote mental thoughts amplification protocol)
(Mental thoughts amplification)
 


* '''Extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis regulates neural synchronicity in calcium-dependent (VDCC) pathways.'''
Elements of artificial telepathy

Brainstorming

Mental thoughts amplification

Research highlights:

  • The psychological addiction to THC is strictly a mental activity of the subconscious system.
  • The subconscious system and dopamine works together to increase cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the frontal lobe.
  • Extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis regulates neural synchronicity in calcium-dependent (VDCC) pathways.
  • Experimentally-induced mental thoughts amplification is correlated with neural synchronicity.

Remote mental thoughts amplification protocol

Remote Mental Thoughts Amplification (RMTA):

Non-thermal bioeffects of EMF radiation

Remote neurocomputational electrodynamics

Pulsed microwave exposure affect corticostriatal pathways

See also

