User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Artificial telepathy
From OpenWetWare
< User:Etienne Robillard | Notebook(Difference between revisions)
|
(→Remote mental thoughts amplification protocol)
|
Current revision (07:19, 29 December 2016) (view source)
(→Mental thoughts amplification)
|Line 43:
|Line 43:
* The psychological addiction to THC is strictly a mental activity of the subconscious system.
* The psychological addiction to THC is strictly a mental activity of the subconscious system.
* The subconscious system and dopamine works together to increase cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the frontal lobe.
* The subconscious system and dopamine works together to increase cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the frontal lobe.
|-
* '''
|+
* '''dopamine neural synchronicity in calcium-dependent (VDCC) pathways.'''
* Experimentally-induced mental thoughts amplification is correlated with neural synchronicity.
* Experimentally-induced mental thoughts amplification is correlated with neural synchronicity.
** http://www.scienceforums.net/topic/102015-experimentally-induced-mental-thoughts-amplification/
** http://www.scienceforums.net/topic/102015-experimentally-induced-mental-thoughts-amplification/
Current revision
Contents
Elements of artificial telepathy
Brainstorming
- Bidirectional electronic brain link (EBL)
- Research and development of novel neuroweapons
- Controlled remote viewing?
- Mental imagery decoding
- http://www.remoteviewed.com/
- Psychological aspects of artificial telepathy
- Thoughts interference, synthetic psychosis (schizophrenia)
- Privacy invasion
- Synthetic biology opportunities for Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM) ?
- Traumatic brain injury (TBI) remote perceptual decoding
- Quantum interference
- Transferred potential: http://www.deanradin.com/FOC2014/Grinberg1994.pdf
- Interhemispheric correlation: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3654091
- Brain to brain connectivity: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1877042815018406
- Subliminal communication
- Intersubject EEG coherence
- Mental inferences
- Human-assisted neural devices (HAND): http://scholarship.law.cornell.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1721&context=cilj
- Brain-to-text technology
- Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)
- Brain-to-text technology
- Telepathic dreams
- Non-local biological interactions
- Superluminal signaling
- Mental entanglement
- Conscious Electromagnetic (CEMI) Field Theory
- "The key insight of theses theories is the realisation that, as well as generating chemical signals that are communicated via conventional synapses, neural firing also generates perturbations to the brain’s EM field."
- EEG authentication and identification
- A Brain-to-Brain Interface for Real-Time Sharing of Sensorimotor Information
- What is EEG Heterodyning?
- Cerebral blood flow (CBF) variations and fine-tuning: Does CBF is increased after REM sleep?
- Calmodulin-mediated dopamine D2 receptor autoregulation
- Frequency Following Response (FFR)
Mental thoughts amplification
Research highlights:
- The psychological addiction to THC is strictly a mental activity of the subconscious system.
- The subconscious system and dopamine works together to increase cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the frontal lobe.
- Extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis regulates neural synchronicity in calcium-dependent (VDCC) pathways.
- Experimentally-induced mental thoughts amplification is correlated with neural synchronicity.
Remote mental thoughts amplification protocol
Remote Mental Thoughts Amplification (RMTA):
- Subconscious system activation protocol via extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis.
- Activation of brain-to-brain interconnectivity
- Fine-tuning of dopamine D2 receptors activity? (frontal lobe)
- Cerebral blood flow (CBF) regulation via dopamine-dependent pathways (VDCC) may enhance neural synchronicity
- Notebook: Remote neural synchronicity
Non-thermal bioeffects of EMF radiation
- EMF and calcium efflux
- Scientific evidence contradicts findings and assumptions of Canadian Safety Panel 6: microwaves act through voltage-gated calcium channel activation to induce biological impacts at non-thermal levels, supporting a paradigm shift for microwave/lower frequency electromagnetic field action.
Remote neurocomputational electrodynamics
- Neural representations
- Neural communication and computation
- Neural synchronicity
- Remote neural brain waves decoding and monitoring
- Cell-phone based wireless and mobile brain-machine interface
Pulsed microwave exposure affect corticostriatal pathways
- Functional dysconnectivity of corticostriatal circuitry as a risk phenotype for psychosis.
- Brain stem evoked responses associated with low-intensity pulsed UHF energy.
- Microwave-induced dopamine and serotonin down-regulation
- EMR exposure increase levels of glutamate, aspartate, glycine, taurine
- D1 and D2 dopamine receptors differentially regulate c-fos expression in striatonigral and striatopallidal neurons.
See also
- Neural coding
- Neural decoding
- Artificial consciousness
- Dream telepathy
- Brain-computer interface
- Brain-to-brain interfaces
- Microwave auditory effect
- Quantum field theory
- Electromagnetic theories of consciousness
- Stargate Project
- Brainwave entrainment
- Swartz Center for Computational Neuroscience
- Intelligence amplification
- VDCC