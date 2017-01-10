User:Dr, Sohail Ahmad

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)

Current revision

I am a new member of OpenWetWare!

Contact Info

Dr, Sohail Ahmad (an artistic interpretation)

Dr, Sohail Ahmad

Univeristy of agriculture Peshawar

Address 1

Address 2

City, State, Country etc.

Email me through OpenWetWare

I work in the Your Lab at XYZ University. I learned about OpenWetWare from It is one of the organisation providng qulauity training to the perosons interested in BIology, and I've joined because To learn and then teach my students to make my lab functional to carry out productive research.

Education

Year, PhD, Institute

Year, MS, Institute

Year, BS, Institute

Research interests

Interest 1 Interest 2 Interest 3

Publications

Error fetching PMID 6947258:

Error fetching PMID 13718526:

Error fetching PMID 6947258: [Paper1] Error fetching PMID 13718526: [Paper2] leave a comment about a paper here isbn:0879697164. [Book1]

HubMed All Medline abstracts: PubMed