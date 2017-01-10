User:Dave Dingal
==Bio==
==Bio==
Bio
Dave Dingal
BEng in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Nanyang Technological University, July 2009
Education
- 2009, BEng, Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
- 2005, Philippine Science High School
Research Undertakings
- Thesis under Asst Prof Matthew Chang Wook:
- Antimicrobial efficacy testing of antibiotic-containing biodegradable nanopolymers against biofilm and planktonic cells [Link] (Ongoing)
- Undergrad Research Experience on Campus (URECA) project:
- Titania Synthesis by Sonolysis (2007-2008)
- Senior high research thesis:
- Bioassay-guided Fractionation of Thorecta sp. from Pagahan, Initao, Misamis Oriental, Philippines (2004-2005)
Publications
-
leave a comment about a paper here
-
-
Useful links
