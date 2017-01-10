User:Dave Dingal

==Bio==
+
==Bio==
[[Image:WikiProfile.jpg|thumb|right]]
[[Image:WikiProfile.jpg|thumb|right]]
Line 33: Line 33:
==Useful links==
==Useful links==
*[[OpenWetWare:Welcome|Introductory tutorial]]
*[[OpenWetWare:Welcome|Introductory tutorial]]
-
*[[Help|OpenWetWare help pages]]
+
*[[Help|OpenWetWare help pages]]

It has been requested that this page be removed with restriction endonucleases.
Bio

Dave Dingal

BEng in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Nanyang Technological University, July 2009

Email me

Education

  • 2009, BEng, Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
  • 2005, Philippine Science High School

Research Undertakings

  • Thesis under Asst Prof Matthew Chang Wook:
    • Antimicrobial efficacy testing of antibiotic-containing biodegradable nanopolymers against biofilm and planktonic cells [Link] (Ongoing)
  • Undergrad Research Experience on Campus (URECA) project:
    • Titania Synthesis by Sonolysis (2007-2008)
  • Senior high research thesis:
    • Bioassay-guided Fractionation of Thorecta sp. from Pagahan, Initao, Misamis Oriental, Philippines (2004-2005)

Publications

  1. [Paper1]
    leave a comment about a paper here

  2. [Book1]

Useful links

