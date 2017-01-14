User:Cornelia JF Scheitz

From OpenWetWare

Contact Info

Cornelia JF Scheitz (an artistic interpretation)

Cornelia JF Scheitz

Autodesk

Pier9 / The Embarcadero

San Francisco, CA, USA

Email me through OpenWetWare

I used to work in the Clark and Tumbar labs at Cornell University. I learned about OpenWetWare from google, and I've joined because I'd like to update the list of sequence editing tools and I have some protocols from my PhD that I'd like to contribute.

My background is in biochemistry and genetics, specifically focusing on skin and tumor development in close relationship with hair follicle formation and maintenance. After my PhD I was the third employee in a cloud laboratory startup. I was responsible to build and manage the laboratory operations and coordinate with the engineering and software teams to build a robust workflow. Now I work for Autodesk where I help develop software for biologists.

Education

2012, PhD, Cornell University, USA

2008, MS, Imperial College London, UK

2007, BS, Jacobs University Bremen, Germany

Research interests

Hair stem cell biology Non-melanoma skin cancer Bioinformatics Synthetic Biology Natural products HT genetic engineering

Publications

Error fetching PMID 23034403: [Paper1] Error fetching PMID 23150456: [Paper2] Error fetching PMID 24013349: [Paper3] Error fetching PMID 27080563: [Paper4]

