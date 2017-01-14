User:Cornelia JF Scheitz
Current revision
I am a new member of OpenWetWare!
Contents
Contact Info
- Cornelia JF Scheitz
- Autodesk
- Pier9 / The Embarcadero
- San Francisco, CA, USA
- Email me through OpenWetWare
I used to work in the Clark and Tumbar labs at Cornell University. I learned about OpenWetWare from google, and I've joined because I'd like to update the list of sequence editing tools and I have some protocols from my PhD that I'd like to contribute.
My background is in biochemistry and genetics, specifically focusing on skin and tumor development in close relationship with hair follicle formation and maintenance. After my PhD I was the third employee in a cloud laboratory startup. I was responsible to build and manage the laboratory operations and coordinate with the engineering and software teams to build a robust workflow. Now I work for Autodesk where I help develop software for biologists.
Education
- 2012, PhD, Cornell University, USA
- 2008, MS, Imperial College London, UK
- 2007, BS, Jacobs University Bremen, Germany
Research interests
- Hair stem cell biology
- Non-melanoma skin cancer
- Bioinformatics
- Synthetic Biology
- Natural products
- HT genetic engineering
Publications
