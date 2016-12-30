User:Constantine Simintiras

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)

Current revision

Constantine Simintiras

Constantine Simintiras

Date of Birth November 1989

November 1989 Nationality British/Greek

British/Greek Institutional Email hycs3@hyms.ac.uk

hycs3@hyms.ac.uk Office Telephone +44 (0) 1482 466 756

+44 (0) 1482 466 756 Personal Email constantine.simintiras10@alumni.imperial.ac.uk

constantine.simintiras10@alumni.imperial.ac.uk Twitter @simintiras

Education

PhD. Medical Sciences (Full Scholarship)

January 2012 — October 2016

Hull York Medical School, UK

PGCert. Research Methods (Funded)

May 2012 — May 2015

Hull York Medical School, UK

DIC. and MSc. Biomedical Engineering

October 2010 — November 2011

Imperial College, London, UK.

BSc. Biochemistry

October 2007 — July 2010

Halifax College, University of York, UK

International Baccalaureate (IB)

September 2005 — May 2007

Anatolia International School, Greece

Employment

Research Fellow in Reproductive Endocrinology and Metabolism

February 2015 — Present

Hull York Medical School, UK - [1]

Window and Door Production Line Factory Worker

June — August 2004, 2005, and 2006

EPAL, Greece - [2]

Research

Peer Reviewed Publications

Simintiras CA , Fröhlich T, Sathyapalan T, Arnold G, Ulbrich S, Leese HJ, Sturmey RG, (2017) “Modelling Aspects of Oviduct Fluid Formation in vitro” In press at Reproduction [IF: 3.174] (doi: 10.1530/REP-15-0508) - [3].

Forde N, Maillo V, O’Agora P, Simintiras CA , Sturmey RG, Ealy AD, Spencer TE, Gutierrez-Adan A, Rizos D, Lonergan P, (2016) “Sexually Dimorphic Gene Expression in Male and Female Bovine Conceptuses at the Initiation of Implantation” In press at Biology of Reproduction [IF: 3.318] (doi: 10.1095/​biolreprod.116.139857) - [4].

Forde N, Simintiras CA , Sturmey RG, Mamo S, Spencer TE, Bazer FW, Lonergan P, (2014), “Amino Acids in the Uterine Luminal Fluid Reflect the Temporal Changes in Transporter Expression in the Endometrium and Conceptus During Early Pregnancy in Cattle” Plos One [IF: 3.234], 9(6):e100010 (doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0100010) - [5].

Manuscripts in Submission

Simintiras CA & Sturmey RG “Genistein crosses the bioartificial oviduct and alters secretion composition” Submitted to Reproductive Toxicology [IF: 2.771].

Forde N, Simintiras CA , Sturmey RG, Blum H, Wolf E, Lonergan P, “Effect of Lactation on Conceptus-Maternal Interactions at the Initiation of Implantation in Cattle: I. Effects on Conceptus Transcriptome” Submitted to Biology of Reproduction [IF: 3.318].

Leane S, Herlihy M, Curran F, Kenneally J, Forde N, Simintiras CA , Sturmey RG, Lucy MC, Lonergan P, Butler ST, “The Effect of Exogenous Glucose Infusion on Early Embryonic Development in Lactating Dairy Cows” Submitted to Journal of Dairy Science [IF: 3.02].

Bauersachs S, Simintiras CA , Sturmey RG, Krebs S., Bick J, Blum H, Wolf E, Lonergan P, Forde N, “Effect of Lactation on Conceptus-Maternal Interactions at the Initiation of Implantation in Cattle: II. Effects on the Endometrial Transcriptome" Submitted to Biology of Reproduction [IF: 3.318].

Abstracts in International Conference Proceedings

Maillo V, Simintiras CA , Sturmey R, Lonergan P, Rizos D, (2017), “Spatial Differences in Metabolites and Energy Substrates in the Bovine Oviduct.” International Embryo Transfer Society (IETS), Austin, Texas, USA. Abstract published in Reproduction, Fertility & Development [IF: 2.40], 29(1):144.

Simintiras CA , Sathyapalan T, Leese HJ, Sturmey RG, (2016), “The Effects of Hyperandrogenism on Bovine Oviduct Epithelial Cell Physiology and Secretion in vitro.” Presented by poster at The Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR), San Diego, California, USA.

Simintiras CA , Sathyapalan T, Leese HJ, Sturmey RG, (2014), “Amino Acid, Glucose, and Ionic Profiles of Bovine Oviduct Epithelial Cell Secretions in Response to Oestrogen, Progesterone, Testosterone, and Fibroblast Exposure.” Presented by poster at The World Congress of Reproductive Biology (WCRB), Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.

Valckx S, Simintiras CA , McKeegan P, Sturmey R, Cortvrindt R, Bols PEJ, Leroy JLMR, (2014), “Long Term Elevated NEFA Concentrations During in vitro Murine Follicle Growth Reduce Oocyte Developmental Competence and Alter Subsequent Embryo Metabolism.” The European Embryo Transfer Association (AETE), Dresden, Germany.

Simintiras CA , Sathyapalan T, Leese HJ, Sturmey RG, (2014), “Amino Acid and Glucose Profiles of Bovine Oviduct Epithelial Cell Secretions in Response to Oestrogen, Progesterone, and Fibroblast Exposure.” Presented by poster at The Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR), Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA.

Simintiras CA , Courts FL, Sturmey RG, (2012), “Genistein Transport Across the Bovine Oviduct Epithelium.” Presented by poster at The International Embryo Transfer Society (IETS), Hanover, Germany. Abstract published in Reproduction, Fertility & Development [IF: 2.40], 25(1):208-209 (doi: 10.1071/RDV25N1AB123) - [6].

Awarded Funding

Early Career Travel Award ($500) - [7]

Public Library of Science, USA

July 2016



Larry Ewing Memorial Travel Fund ($375)

Society for the Study of Reproduction, USA

May 2016

General Travel Grant (£500)

The Biochemical Society, UK

July 2014

External Recognition

The White Horse Inn, Beverley, UK - [8]

Invited to deliver a public talk as part of the Café Scientifique event series

Title: The Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) of making babies

28.09.2016



The Houses of Parliament of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - [9]

Represented The Biochemical Society and posed a question to the Government Chief Scientific Adviser as part of the Royal Society of Biology (RSB) Voice of the Future (VoF) event

01.03.2016



Middleton Hall, The University of Hull, UK

Delivered a public talk as part of The Familey Trust Charity award shortlisting

04.03.2013

Invited Reviewer



Reproduction [IF: 3.174] (2016)



[IF: 3.174] (2016) Metabolomics [IF: 3.661] (2016)



[IF: 3.661] (2016) Scientific Reports [IF: 5.228] (2016)



[IF: 5.228] (2016) Plos One [IF: 3.234] (2015)



Teaching Experience

Lab Supervisor

1 x PhD. Medical Sciences

Hull York Medical School, UK

September 2015 — Present

Lab Demonstrator

MBBS. Medical Student 'Making Cows in The Lab' Practical Sessions

Hull York Medical School, UK

April 2015 and 2016

Lab Supervisor

3 x BSc. Biomedical Sciences Final Year Projects

The University of Hull, UK

September 2013 — April 2015

Lab Demonstrator

MBBS. Medical Student 'Biochemical Skills' Practical Sessions

Hull York Medical School, UK

September 2013 — August 2014

Professional Memberships

Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR)

2014 - Present

European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE)

2012 - Present

The Biochemical Society

2012 - Present

Awards and Honours

Silver Award for Research on DNA Analysis

PrimerDesign, UK

2014 and 2015

Best Oral and Poster Presentation Awards

Hull York Medical School, UK

2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016

Postgraduate Student Representative

Hull York Medical School, UK

September 2012 — August 2013

Undergraduate Summer Studentship (Fully Funded)

Professor Colin Kleanthous Group, The University of York, UK

June 2009 — August 2009