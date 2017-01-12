User:Conor Keith
Conor Keith
Current revision (13:55, 12 January 2017)
Conor Keith
==Contact Info==
==Contact Info==
[[Image:OWWEmblem.png|thumb|right|Conor Keith (an artistic interpretation)]]
[[Image:OWWEmblem.png|thumb|right|Conor Keith (an artistic interpretation)]]
==Education==
==Education==
* Economics
<!-- Feel free to add brief descriptions to your research interests as well -->
# Interest 1
# Interest 3
==Useful links==
==Useful links==
Current revision
Contact Info
- Conor Keith
- Economics Department at Loyola Marymount University
- Email me through OpenWetWare
Education
- B.S. Economics | Applied Mathematics Minor | May 2017 |
- Coursework experience: Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Money and Banking, Economics and Ethics, Mathematics for Economists, Advanced Econometrics, Probability and Statistics, Complex Analysis, Number Theory/Set Theory, Differential Equations, Bio-mathematics
Research Experience
Interests/Hobbies
- Interest 1
- Interest 2
- Interest 3