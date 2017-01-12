User:Conor Keith
From OpenWetWare
(Difference between revisions)
|
Conor Keith (Talk | contribs)
(removed 'publications' section)
|
Conor Keith (Talk | contribs)
(Deleted new user bar)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|-
==Contact Info==
==Contact Info==
Revision as of 13:46, 12 January 2017
Contents
Contact Info
- Conor Keith
- Economics Department at Loyola Marymount University
- Email me through OpenWetWare
Education
- Major: Economics
- Minor: Applied Mathematics
Research interests
- Interest 1
- Interest 2
- Interest 3