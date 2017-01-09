User:Cassidy B. Hart/Notebook/CHEM-471: Gold & Silver Nanoparticles/2016/11/09

[[Image:Ph11 AgNP all fructose.png|600px]]
AgNP pH12 Scans
UV-Vis

Purpose

To re-do pH 11 and 12 for silver nanoparticles at all concentrations of fructose as well as silver nanoparticles at pH 5 and 9 at 0mM Fructose and 0.0625mM fructose. The data collected for pH11 and 12 at all fructose concentrations were run again to be sure that the shift to the right and the broader peak with increasing fructose concentration was correct. The two concentrations of pH 5 and 9 were redone because participate formed at those pH's at 0mM fructose and 0.0625mM so the results needed to be double checked.

Procedure

  1. Solutions were prepared on 11/08/2016
    1. The solutions had been heated in an 80C oven for four hours and then sat at room temperature. UV-Vis spectra were taken of each sample from 200-800nm.
    2. The test tubes were kept completely wrapped in tin foil the entire time, because AgNO3 is light sensitive.

Data

AgNP pH11 Scans

AgNP pH12 Scans

AgNP pH5 Scans

AgNP pH9 Scans


