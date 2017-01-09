User:Cassidy B. Hart/Notebook/CHEM-471: Gold & Silver Nanoparticles/2016/11/09
[[Image:Ph11 AgNP all fructose.png|600px]]
AgNP pH12 Scans
Purpose
To re-do pH 11 and 12 for silver nanoparticles at all concentrations of fructose as well as silver nanoparticles at pH 5 and 9 at 0mM Fructose and 0.0625mM fructose. The data collected for pH11 and 12 at all fructose concentrations were run again to be sure that the shift to the right and the broader peak with increasing fructose concentration was correct. The two concentrations of pH 5 and 9 were redone because participate formed at those pH's at 0mM fructose and 0.0625mM so the results needed to be double checked.
Procedure
Data
AgNP pH11 Scans
AgNP pH12 Scans
AgNP pH5 Scans
AgNP pH9 Scans