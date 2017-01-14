User:Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji

Current revision

Contents

Contact Info

Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji (an artistic interpretation)
Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji (an artistic interpretation)
  • Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji
  • Loyola Marymount University
  • 1 LMU Drive MSB 1024
  • Los Angeles, California, United States of America
  • Email me through OpenWetWare

I learned about OpenWetWare from my professor, Dr. Kam Dahlquist, from Loyola Marymount University, and I've joined because I am going to be using OpenWetWare to complete the coursework for BIOL398-05/S17

Education

  • Biology Major
  • Expected Graduation: 2019
  • Upper Division Courses in Biology, Chemistry, Math, and Computer Science

Career Interests

  1. Medical Profession
  2. Pharmacy

Work Experience

  • Sports Medicine Intern
    • LMU Sports Medicine
    • October 2016-Present
    • Assist Athletic Trainers with coverage of all home practices and contests, aid Athletic Trainers in rehabilitation and treatments of injured student athletes, and maintain proper athletic training facility functioning through established organization and cleanliness procedures

