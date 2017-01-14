User:Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji
From OpenWetWare
(Difference between revisions)
|
(Updated career interests)
|
Current revision (16:20, 14 January 2017) (view source)
(→Work Experience: add job description)
|Line 22:
|Line 22:
==Work Experience==
==Work Experience==
*Sports Medicine Intern
*Sports Medicine Intern
|-
**
|+
**
**October 2016-Present
**October 2016-Present
|-
|+
and
==Useful links==
==Useful links==
*[[OpenWetWare:Welcome|Introductory tutorial]]
*[[OpenWetWare:Welcome|Introductory tutorial]]
*[[Help|OpenWetWare help pages]]
*[[Help|OpenWetWare help pages]]
Current revision
Contents
Contact Info
- Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji
- Loyola Marymount University
- 1 LMU Drive MSB 1024
- Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Email me through OpenWetWare
I learned about OpenWetWare from my professor, Dr. Kam Dahlquist, from Loyola Marymount University, and I've joined because I am going to be using OpenWetWare to complete the coursework for BIOL398-05/S17
Education
- Biology Major
- Expected Graduation: 2019
- Upper Division Courses in Biology, Chemistry, Math, and Computer Science
- Biomathematical Modeling BIOL398-05/S17
Career Interests
- Medical Profession
- Pharmacy
Work Experience
- Sports Medicine Intern
- LMU Sports Medicine
- October 2016-Present
- Assist Athletic Trainers with coverage of all home practices and contests, aid Athletic Trainers in rehabilitation and treatments of injured student athletes, and maintain proper athletic training facility functioning through established organization and cleanliness procedures