User:Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji

*[[Special:Emailuser/Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji|Email me through OpenWetWare]]
I learned about [[OpenWetWare]] from professor, Dr. Kam Dahlquist, from Loyola Marymount University, and I've joined because I am going to be using [[OpenWetWare]] to complete the coursework for [[BIOL398-05/S17]]
==Education==
I am a new member of OpenWetWare!
Contact Info
- Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji
- Loyola Marymount University
- 1 LMU Drive MSB 1024
- Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Email me through OpenWetWare
I learned about OpenWetWare from my professor, Dr. Kam Dahlquist, from Loyola Marymount University, and I've joined because I am going to be using OpenWetWare to complete the coursework for BIOL398-05/S17
Education
- Biology Major
- Expected Graduation: 2019
- Upper Division Courses in Biology, Chemistry, Math, and Computer Science
- Biomathematical Modeling BIOL398-05/S17
Research interests
Work Experience
- Sports Medicine Intern
- Loyola Marymount University Athletics
- October 2016-Present