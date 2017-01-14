User:Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)
Jump to: navigation, search
(Changed Publications to Work Experience)
(Contact Info)
Line 10: Line 10:
*[[Special:Emailuser/Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji|Email me through OpenWetWare]]
*[[Special:Emailuser/Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji|Email me through OpenWetWare]]
-
I learned about [[OpenWetWare]] from My professor, Dr. Kam Dahlquist, from Loyola Marymount University, and I've joined because I am going to be using [[OpenWetWare]] to complete the coursework for [[BIOL398-05/S17]]
+
I learned about [[OpenWetWare]] from my professor, Dr. Kam Dahlquist, from Loyola Marymount University, and I've joined because I am going to be using [[OpenWetWare]] to complete the coursework for [[BIOL398-05/S17]]
==Education==
==Education==

Revision as of 15:53, 14 January 2017

I am a new member of OpenWetWare!

Contents

Contact Info

Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji (an artistic interpretation)
Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji (an artistic interpretation)
  • Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji
  • Loyola Marymount University
  • 1 LMU Drive MSB 1024
  • Los Angeles, California, United States of America
  • Email me through OpenWetWare

I learned about OpenWetWare from my professor, Dr. Kam Dahlquist, from Loyola Marymount University, and I've joined because I am going to be using OpenWetWare to complete the coursework for BIOL398-05/S17

Education

  • Biology Major
  • Expected Graduation: 2019
  • Upper Division Courses in Biology, Chemistry, Math, and Computer Science

Research interests

  1. Interest 1
  2. Interest 2
  3. Interest 3

Work Experience

Useful links

Retrieved from "http://openwetware.org/wiki/User:Cameron_M._Rehmani_Seraji"
Personal tools