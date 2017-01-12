User:Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)
Jump to: navigation, search
(Education: updated Education section)
Current revision (13:55, 12 January 2017) (view source)
(Changed Publications to Work Experience)
 
Line 24: Line 24:
# Interest 3
# Interest 3
-
==Publications==
+
==Work Experience==
-
<!-- Replace the PubMed ID's ("pmid=#######") below with the PubMed ID's for your publications.  You can add or remove lines as needed -->
+
*Sports Medicine Intern
-
<biblio>
+
**[[Loyola Marymount University Athletics]]
-
#Paper1 pmid=6947258
+
**October 2016-Present
-
#Paper2 pmid=13718526
+
<!--Go back and add job description later-->
-
// leave a comment about a paper here
+
-
#Book1 isbn=0879697164
+
-
</biblio>
+
==Useful links==
==Useful links==
*[[OpenWetWare:Welcome|Introductory tutorial]]
*[[OpenWetWare:Welcome|Introductory tutorial]]
*[[Help|OpenWetWare help pages]]
*[[Help|OpenWetWare help pages]]

Current revision

I am a new member of OpenWetWare!

Contents

Contact Info

Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji (an artistic interpretation)
Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji (an artistic interpretation)
  • Cameron M. Rehmani Seraji
  • Loyola Marymount University
  • 1 LMU Drive MSB 1024
  • Los Angeles, California, United States of America
  • Email me through OpenWetWare

I learned about OpenWetWare from My professor, Dr. Kam Dahlquist, from Loyola Marymount University, and I've joined because I am going to be using OpenWetWare to complete the coursework for BIOL398-05/S17

Education

  • Biology Major
  • Expected Graduation: 2019
  • Upper Division Courses in Biology, Chemistry, Math, and Computer Science

Research interests

  1. Interest 1
  2. Interest 2
  3. Interest 3

Work Experience

Useful links

Retrieved from "http://openwetware.org/wiki/User:Cameron_M._Rehmani_Seraji"
Personal tools