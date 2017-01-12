User:Ben G. Fitzpatrick

From OpenWetWare

Contact Info

Ben G. Fitzpatrick

Ben G. Fitzpatrick LMU Department of Mathematics 2753 University Hall 1 LMU Drive Los Angeles, CA 90045 USA

I work in the Mathematics Department at Loyola Marymount University, where I serve as the Clarence J. Wallen, S.J., Chair of Mathematics. I learned about OpenWetWare from Dr. Kam Dahlquist of LMU, and I've joined to participate in Dahlquist's Lab wiki and to co-manage our course, Biomathematical Modeling (Math 388/Biol 398)].

Current Schedule

TR, 0940 - 1055. Math 388, Biomathematical Modeling, Seaver 120.

TR, 1130 - 1245. Math 245, Ordinary Differential Equations, Seaver 100.

TR, 1330 - 1500. Office Hours, UH 2753.

W, 1300 - 1400. Office Hours, UH 2753.

W, 1130 - 1230. GRNmap coding team meeting, LSB 331.

R, 1600 - 1700. GRNmap data team meeting, LSB 331.

TBA: Math 499, Machine Learning, UH 2753

TBA: Math 499, Machine Learning, UH 2753





Education

1988, PhD, Brown University, Division of Applied Mathematics

1986, ScM, Brown University, Division of Applied Mathematics

1983, MPS (Master of Probability and Statistics), Auburn University

1981, BS, Auburn University, Department of Mathematics

Research interests

Mathematical Modeling in Biology and Ecology. I am especially interested in deterministic and stochastic approaches to modeling the dynamics of living systems. Current projects include transcriptional networks controlling environmental stress in Saccharomyces cerevisiae and energy budgets and reproductive success for Argiope trifasciata . More theoretical work is on-going in rate distribution models for understanding diversity and survival-of-the-fittest in populations.

and energy budgets and reproductive success for . More theoretical work is on-going in rate distribution models for understanding diversity and survival-of-the-fittest in populations. Statistical Analysis of Biological Systems under Stress. I am working with LMU biologists on various problems of detecting the response of bacteria, plants, and animals to environmental stresses, particularly heavy metal contaminants, in the Ballona Wetlands of Los Angeles.

Mathematical Modeling in Social Science. For a number of years, I have been collaborating with public health professionals and social scientists on the problem of college drinking. We have developed a number of dynamical systems and agent-based models of college populations to investigate social norms interventions and changes to the minimum legal drinking age.

Estimation, Optimization, and Control of dynamical systems. My basic mathematics research program involves fitting models to data and designing optimal controls for systems.

Publications

Below are papers from the past 10 years on math modeling, estimation, control, and applications

The Role of Identity Commitment and Selective Interaction Strategies on the Drinking Behavior of Simulated Agent Interactions, J. Martinez and B. Fitzpatrick, Advances in Identity Theory and Research Volume II, J. Stets and R. Serpe, editors, to appear.

Robust Adaptive Attenuation of Unknown Time-Varying Periodic Disturbances in Uncertain Multi-Input Multi-Output Systems, S. Jafari, P. Ioannou, B. Fitzpatrick, and Y. Wang, submitted.

The Big Impact of Small Groups on College Drinking, B. Fitzpatrick, J. Martinez, E. Polidan, and E. Angelis, accepted for publication in JASSS.

On the Effectiveness of Social Norms Intervention in College Drinking: The Roles of Identity Verification and Peer Influence, B. Fitzpatrick, J. Martinez, E. Polidan, and E. Angelis, submitted.

Robust Noise Attenuation under Stochastic Noises and Worst-Case Unmodeled Dynamics, H. Araz, B. Fitzpatrick, L.-Y. Wang, G. Yin, Intl. J. Systems Science, 45(7), pp. 1563-1578, 2014.

Optimal Perimeter Patrol via Max-Plus Probability, B. Fitzpatrick, M. Laffin, K. Holmbeck, Y. Wang Proc 2014 ACC, pp. 5248-5253, Portland, OR, 4-6 June 2014.

A Least Absolute Deviation Criterion for Tracking and Beam Control Applications, B. Fitzpatrick, Y. Wang, Proc 2014 ACC, pp. 2906-2911, Portland, OR, 4-6 June 2014.

Robust Stability and Performance of Adaptive Jitter Suppression in Laser Beam Pointing, S. Jafari, P. Ioannou, B. Fitzpatrick, and Y. Wang, Proc 52nd IEEE CDC, pp 6916-6921, Florence, Italy, 10-13 Dec 2013.

Max Plus Decision Processes in Planning Problems for Unmanned Air Vehicle Teams, B. Fitzpatrick, in Recent Advances in Research on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, F. Fahroo, L.-Y. Wang, and G. Yin, eds, Springer Lecture Notes in Control and Information Sciences 444, pp. 31-45, 2013.

Robustness and Performance of Adaptive Suppression of Periodic Disturbances, S. Jafari, P. Ioannou, B. Fitzpatrick, and Y. Wang, IEEE TAC, accepted for publication.

Agent-based modeling of ecological niche theory and assortative drinking, B. Fitzpatrick and J. Martinez, JASSS, 15 (2), 2012.

Convergence and Error Bounds of Adaptive Filtering under Model Structure and Regressor Uncertainties, B. Fitzpatrick, G. Yin, and L. Wang, J. Control Theory Appl, 10 (2), 2012, pp 144-151.

Forecasting the Effect of the Amethyst Initiative on College Drinking, B. Fitzpatrick, R. Scribner, A. Ackleh, and N. Simonsen, ACER, 36 (9), 2012, pp 1608-1613.

Robustness, Weak Stability, and Stability in Distribution of Adaptive Filtering Algorithms under Model Mismatch, B. Fitzpatrick, L. Wang, G. Yin, Multiscale Modeling and Simulation, 9 (1), 2011, pp 183-207.

Heavy episodic drinking on college campuses: Does changing the legal drinking age make a difference? J. Rasul, R Rommel, G.M. Jacquez, B Fitzpatrick, A. S. Ackleh, N Simonson, R Scribner, J. Studies Alc Drugs 72(1) 2011, pp 15-23.

The Legendre Transform and Max-Plus Finite Elements, B. Fitzpatrick, L. Liu, and Y. Wang, Proc. 2011 CCDC. Mianyang, 23-25 May 2011, pp. 2088-2092.

Idempotent Methods for Control of Diffusions, B. Fitzpatrick and L. Liu. Proceedings 2010 MTNS, Budapest, July 5-9 2010, pp 1309-1313.

Ecosystems Modeling of College Drinking: Development of a Deterministic Compartmental Model, R. Scribner, A. Ackleh, B. Fitzpatrick, G. Jacquez, J. Thibodeaux, R. Rommel, and N. Simonsen, J. Studies Alc Drugs, 70, 2009, 805-821.

Parameter Estimation in Ecosystems Modeling of College Drinking, A. Ackleh, B. Fitzpatrick, R. Scribner, N. Simonsen, and J. Thibodeaux, Math Comp Model, 50 (3/4), 2009, pp. 481-497.

Statistical Considerations and Techniques for Understanding Physiological Data, Modeling, and Treatments, B. Fitzpatrick, Cardio Engineering, 8, No. 2. 2008, pp. 135-143.

Numerical Analysis and Simulation of Resource-Exploration Models, B. G. Fitzpatrick, Natural Resource Modeling 18, no 3, 2005, pp. 261-280.

Agent-based modeling of counterinsurgency operations, B. G. Fitzpatrick and J. Martinez, Proc 3rd ICCCD, College Park, MD 2009.

Bayesian Methods in actively illuminated laser tracking through deep turbulence, B. G. Fitzpatrick, Y. Wang, Proc 2007 Directed Energy Systems Symp.

Jitter control in actively illuminated laser tracking, Y. Wang, L. Liu, B. G. Fitzpatrick, D. Herrick, Proc 2007 Directed Energy Systems Symp.

Tracking moving targets in complex environment by fusing active and passive sensors, B. G. Fitzpatrick, L. Liu, Y. Wang, and Z. Cheng, Proc 2007 SPIE Defense and Security Symp 6566, Automatic Target Recognition.

Rate Distributions and Survival of the Fittest: A Formulation on the Space of Measures, A. Ackleh, B. G. Fitzpatrick, and H. Thieme, Discrete and Continuous Dynamical Systems B, 5, 2005, pp 917-928.