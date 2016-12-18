User:Anthony Sama

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)
Jump to: navigation, search
Current revision (17:13, 18 December 2016) (view source)
(Replacing page with 'OpenSoruceMalaria computational contributor')
 
Line 1: Line 1:
-
<!-- Delete this entire line as part of your first edit of your user page --> {{New user}}
+
OpenSoruceMalaria computational contributor
-
 
+
-
==Contact Info==
+
-
[[Image:OWWEmblem.png|thumb|right|Anthony Sama (an artistic interpretation)]]
+
-
 
+
-
*Anthony Sama
+
-
*Open Source Malaria Project
+
-
*Address 1
+
-
*Address 2
+
-
*City, State, Country etc.
+
-
*[[Special:Emailuser/Anthony Sama|Email me through OpenWetWare]]
+
-
 
+
-
I work in the [[Your Lab]] at XYZ University.  I learned about [[OpenWetWare]] from Todd group hosts a wiki here, and I've joined because Contributing to the OSM project.
+
-
 
+
-
==Education==
+
-
<!--Include info about your educational background-->
+
-
* Year, PhD, Institute
+
-
* Year, MS, Institute
+
-
* Year, BS, Institute
+
-
 
+
-
==Research interests==
+
-
<!-- Feel free to add brief descriptions to your research interests as well -->
+
-
# Interest 1
+
-
# Interest 2
+
-
# Interest 3
+
-
 
+
-
==Publications==
+
-
<!-- Replace the PubMed ID's ("pmid=#######") below with the PubMed ID's for your publications.  You can add or remove lines as needed -->
+
-
<biblio>
+
-
#Paper1 pmid=6947258
+
-
#Paper2 pmid=13718526
+
-
// leave a comment about a paper here
+
-
#Book1 isbn=0879697164
+
-
</biblio>
+
-
 
+
-
==Useful links==
+
-
*[[OpenWetWare:Welcome|Introductory tutorial]]
+
-
*[[Help|OpenWetWare help pages]]
+

Current revision

OpenSoruceMalaria computational contributor

Retrieved from "http://openwetware.org/wiki/User:Anthony_Sama"
Personal tools