User:Anthony Sama

(Difference between revisions)

Line 1: Line 1:

- <!-- Delete this entire line as part of your first edit of your user page --> {{New user}} + OpenSoruceMalaria computational contributor

- +

- ==Contact Info== +

- [[Image:OWWEmblem.png|thumb|right|Anthony Sama (an artistic interpretation)]] +

- +

- *Anthony Sama +

- *Open Source Malaria Project +

- *Address 1 +

- *Address 2 +

- *City, State, Country etc. +

- *[[Special:Emailuser/Anthony Sama|Email me through OpenWetWare]] +

- +

- I work in the [[Your Lab]] at XYZ University. I learned about [[OpenWetWare]] from Todd group hosts a wiki here, and I've joined because Contributing to the OSM project. +

- +

- ==Education== +

- <!--Include info about your educational background--> +

- * Year, PhD, Institute +

- * Year, MS, Institute +

- * Year, BS, Institute +

- +

- ==Research interests== +

- <!-- Feel free to add brief descriptions to your research interests as well --> +

- # Interest 1 +

- # Interest 2 +

- # Interest 3 +

- +

- ==Publications== +

- <!-- Replace the PubMed ID's ("pmid=#######") below with the PubMed ID's for your publications. You can add or remove lines as needed --> +

- <biblio> +

- #Paper1 pmid=6947258 +

- #Paper2 pmid=13718526 +

- // leave a comment about a paper here +

- #Book1 isbn=0879697164 +

- </biblio> +

- +

- ==Useful links== +

- *[[OpenWetWare:Welcome|Introductory tutorial]] +